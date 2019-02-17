2019 NFL Free Agents: Jadeveon Clowney, Demarcus Lawrence top Pete Prisco's defense-heavy list

1 Jadeveon Clowney Houston Texans OLB

He turns 26 this week, which is the target age for a free agent. He's an elite pass rusher who can move around and disrupt from a variety of spots. The Texans are expected to use the franchise tag on Clowney.

2 Demarcus Lawrence Dallas Cowboys DE

He has 25 sacks the past two seasons, which is why the Cowboys will do everything they can to keep him. If they can't extend him, they would place the franchise tag on him for $20.5 million. He turns 27 in April, so the age is perfect for a free agent.

3 Trey Flowers New England Patriots DE

He doesn't have great sack numbers, getting just 7.5 this season, but he is a force as a pass rusher. His versatility is what makes him so attractive. The Patriots would be wise to keep him.

4 Grady Jarrett Atlanta Falcons DT

As a penetrating, power player this former fifth-round pick has made himself one of the best interior players in the league. He had a career-best six sacks last season. The Falcons are working to try and get him signed to a long-term deal before free agency.

5 Frank Clark Seattle Seahawks DE

He has 32 sacks the past three seasons, with a career-best 13 in 2018. He came into the league with some character questions, but he's become a force on the Seattle defense. The Seahawks could use the franchise tag on him, something they haven't done for a player in a decade.

6 Dee Ford Kansas City Chiefs OLB

He had 13 sacks in his fifth season in 2018 to cement himself as a big-time edge rusher. The Chiefs will make keeping this 27-year-old a top priority.

7 Brandon Graham Philadelphia Eagles DE

At 31, he's an older player on my list. But he remains a pass-rush force on the edge and would be a nice addition for any team. His age might make his contract different from some of the others on this list.

8 Landon Collins New York Giants SS

He looked like a future Hall of Fame player in 2016, but his play has tailed off some and he ended last season on injured reserve with a partially torn labrum. Even so, he's 25 and he's a quality starter in a league where good safety play is imperative.

9 Trent Brown New England Patriots T

The Patriots traded with San Francisco to get him last spring and he became their starting left tackle. He played well – especially in the playoffs – and now this massive 25-year-old is about to get paid.

10 C.J. Mosley Baltimore Ravens ILB

His position isn't one of the value positions, but he's been a playmaker on a good defense who is good against the run and the pass. At 26, he's the right age.

11 Le'Veon Bell Pittsburgh Steelers RB

When Bell finally does play for a team, it will be for the first time since January of 2018, after sitting out last season in a contract dispute. Some will say that's a good thing for a back. I beg to differ. And he's a year older. That's not a good thing for a back. There is risk signing him to a mega-deal, but some team will do it.

12 Matt Paradis Denver Broncos C

He is coming off a season cut short by a broken leg. He has 57 starts in four seasons and has been a good interior player in Denver's offense.

13 Anthony Barr Minnesota Vikings OLB

He started slowly in 2018, missed some time with a hamstring injury, but bounced back to play well down the stretch. Given more chances to rush the passer, he flashed. That could help his value on the market.

14 Tyrann Mathieu Houston Texans FS

He had a nice first season with the Texans playing on a one-year deal. His ability to play all over the field could really help a defense. He's good against the run and the pass.

15 Donovan Smith Tampa Bay Buccaneers T

He's 25 and he has 64 starts the past four seasons, which means he brings great value. He isn't an elite tackle, but that kind of experience matters.

16 Earl Thomas Seattle Seahawks FS

Injuries are why he's down this list some, and he isn't a kid anymore – he'll turn 30 in May. But he can be a nice addition in the middle of the field for a defense in need of a playmaker. The question is how much does he have left.

17 Bryce Callahan Chicago Bears CB

He's one of the better nickel corners in the league. With teams playing so much nickel now, that means he's a quality starter. That will get him paid.

18 Ja'Wuan James Miami Dolphins T

This 26-year-old has 62 starts in five seasons, including 15 at right tackle in 2018. He is a solid right tackle who has a lot of good football in front of him.

19 Preston Smith Washington Redskins OLB

This 26-year-old is coming off his best season. He has 24.5 sacks the past four seasons, four in 2018. But he's much more disruptive than that number would indicate.

20 Za'Darius Smith Baltimore Ravens OLB

This is a player who should be getting more attention heading into the market. He's emerged as a quality pass rusher inside and outside – getting 8.5 sacks last season – and his versatility would have great value for a team.

21 Nick Foles Philadelphia Eagles QB

It looks like he's going to hit the market if the Eagles don't franchise tag him. If he does, he will be the top quarterback available. The price tag will be interesting.

22 Adrian Amos Chicago Bears SS

He's been a quality player on the back end for the Bears. He is good against the run and the pass, although he isn't as good as Eddie Jackson, who played next to him.

23 Tyrell Williams Los Angeles Chargers WR

He said he could be a No. 1 receiver for a team if given the chance. I think he's more of a high-end No.2 receiver, but his size and speed are enticing.

24 Rodger Saffold Los Angeles Rams G

He will be 31 this year, so age is a bit of a concern. But teams looking for a good run-blocking guard would be wise to take a look at Saffold.

25 Ndamukong Suh Los Angeles Rams NT

He wasn't great during the regular season for the Rams, but he picked it up in the playoffs to remind personnel people that he can still play at a high level. Motivation remains an issue.

26 Daryl Williams Carolina Panthers T

He was a force in 2017, but missed almost the entire season in 2018 with a knee injury. If that checks out, he could be a nice addition for a team looking for line help.

27 Ronald Darby Philadelphia Eagles CB

When he's on the field, he's a good corner. The problem is he's missed too much time the past two years. Even so, he's only 25.

28 Golden Tate Philadelphia Eagles WR

In a lean group of receivers, he's going to get a decent deal. He's not a No. 1 receiver, but he would be a nice No. 2 for a lot of teams.

29 Lamarcus Joyner Los Angeles Rams FS

He played under the franchise tag last season and wasn't as good as he was the year before. But he's still a good safety who can also play the nickel if needed.

30 Mitch Morse Kansas City Chiefs C