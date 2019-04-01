2019 NFL offseason schedule: Here are the April-June workout dates for all 32 teams

The month of April isn't just about the NFL Draft, it also marks the first month of the offseason where teams are allowed to work out together.

The Browns, Buccaneers and Dolphins got things started on Monday, when they held their first workout of the offseason.

Any team that hired a new coach this year -- a group that includes the Bengals, Browns, Broncos, Buccaneers, Cardinals, Dolphins, Jets and Packers -- was allowed to hold their first workout on Monday. However, only three of those teams decided to take advantage of that rule. The other five teams with new coaches will be kicking off their offseason program some time between now and April 9.

All other teams will hold their first workout on April 15, except for the Saints, who will kick things off on April 22.

If you've ever wondered how the NFL breaks down the offseason, here's a look at the guidelines directly from the league:

Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual player instruction and drills as well as team practice conducted on a "separates" basis. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or "OTAs." No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

With that in mind, here are the offseason workout dates for each team:

Arizona Cardinals

First Day: April 8

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-22, May 29-31, June 3-6

Voluntary Minicamp: April 23-25

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

Atlanta Falcons

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 29-31, June 3-4, June 6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

Baltimore Ravens

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28, May 30-31, June 3-4, June 6-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

Buffalo Bills

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31 June 3-4, June 6-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

Carolina Panthers

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason May 21-23, May 28-30, June 3-6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

Chicago Bears

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 29-31, June 4-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

Cincinnati Bengals

First Day: April 9

Voluntary Minicamp: April 23-25

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-30, June 3-6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

Cleveland Browns

First Day: April 1

Voluntary Minicamp: April 23-25

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 14-16, May 21-23, May 28-31

Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

Dallas Cowboys

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 3-6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

Denver Broncos

First Day: April 2

Voluntary Minicamp: April 16-18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 13-14, May 16, May 20-21, May 23, May 29-31

Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

Detroit Lions

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 29-31, June 10-13

Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

Green Bay Packers

First Day: April 8

Voluntary Minicamp: April 23-25

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

Houston Texans

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-30, June 3-4, June 6-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

Indianapolis Colts

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 29-31, June 3-6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

Jacksonville Jaguars

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21, May 23-24, May 28, May 30-May 31, June 3-4, June 6-7



Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

Kansas City Chiefs

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 4-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

Los Angeles Chargers

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20, May 22-23, May 28-30, June 3-4, June 6-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

Los Angeles Rams

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-30, June 3-6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

Miami Dolphins

First Day: April 1

Voluntary Minicamp: April 16-18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 13-14, May 16, May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31

Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

Minnesota Vikings

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 3-6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

New England Patriots

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 29-30, June 10-11

Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

New Orleans Saints

First Day: April 22

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 3-6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

New York Giants

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 10-13

Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

New York Jets

First Day: April 8

Voluntary Minicamp: April 23-25

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 10-13

Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

Oakland Raiders

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 3-6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

Philadelphia Eagles

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 28, May 30-31, June 3-6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

Pittsburgh Steelers

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 3-6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

San Francisco 49ers

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-4, June 6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

Seattle Seahawks

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

First Day: April 1

Voluntary Minicamp: April 23-25

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 14-16, May 21-23, May 28-31

Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

Tennessee Titans

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28, May 30-31, June 3-6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

Washington Redskins

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-30, June 10-12

Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6