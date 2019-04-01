2019 NFL offseason schedule: Here are the April-June workout dates for all 32 teams
OTAs? Minicamp? Here are the 2019 offseason workout dates for all 32 NFL teams.
The month of April isn't just about the NFL Draft, it also marks the first month of the offseason where teams are allowed to work out together.
The Browns, Buccaneers and Dolphins got things started on Monday, when they held their first workout of the offseason.
Any team that hired a new coach this year -- a group that includes the Bengals, Browns, Broncos, Buccaneers, Cardinals, Dolphins, Jets and Packers -- was allowed to hold their first workout on Monday. However, only three of those teams decided to take advantage of that rule. The other five teams with new coaches will be kicking off their offseason program some time between now and April 9.
All other teams will hold their first workout on April 15, except for the Saints, who will kick things off on April 22.
If you've ever wondered how the NFL breaks down the offseason, here's a look at the guidelines directly from the league:
- Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only.
- Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual player instruction and drills as well as team practice conducted on a "separates" basis. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.
- Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or "OTAs." No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.
With that in mind, here are the offseason workout dates for each team:
Arizona Cardinals
First Day: April 8
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-22, May 29-31, June 3-6
Voluntary Minicamp: April 23-25
Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13
Atlanta Falcons
First Day: April 15
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 29-31, June 3-4, June 6
Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13
Baltimore Ravens
First Day: April 15
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28, May 30-31, June 3-4, June 6-7
Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13
Buffalo Bills
First Day: April 15
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31 June 3-4, June 6-7
Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13
Carolina Panthers
First Day: April 15
OTA Offseason May 21-23, May 28-30, June 3-6
Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13
Chicago Bears
First Day: April 15
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 29-31, June 4-7
Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13
Cincinnati Bengals
First Day: April 9
Voluntary Minicamp: April 23-25
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-30, June 3-6
Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13
Cleveland Browns
First Day: April 1
Voluntary Minicamp: April 23-25
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 14-16, May 21-23, May 28-31
Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6
Dallas Cowboys
First Day: April 15
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 3-6
Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13
Denver Broncos
First Day: April 2
Voluntary Minicamp: April 16-18
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 13-14, May 16, May 20-21, May 23, May 29-31
Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6
Detroit Lions
First Day: April 15
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 29-31, June 10-13
Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6
Green Bay Packers
First Day: April 8
Voluntary Minicamp: April 23-25
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-6
Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13
Houston Texans
First Day: April 15
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-30, June 3-4, June 6-7
Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13
Indianapolis Colts
First Day: April 15
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 29-31, June 3-6
Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13
Jacksonville Jaguars
First Day: April 15
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21, May 23-24, May 28, May 30-May 31, June 3-4, June 6-7
Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13
Kansas City Chiefs
First Day: April 15
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 4-7
Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13
Los Angeles Chargers
First Day: April 15
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20, May 22-23, May 28-30, June 3-4, June 6-7
Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13
Los Angeles Rams
First Day: April 15
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-30, June 3-6
Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13
Miami Dolphins
First Day: April 1
Voluntary Minicamp: April 16-18
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 13-14, May 16, May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31
Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6
Minnesota Vikings
First Day: April 15
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 3-6
Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13
New England Patriots
First Day: April 15
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 29-30, June 10-11
Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6
New Orleans Saints
First Day: April 22
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 3-6
Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13
New York Giants
First Day: April 15
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 10-13
Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6
New York Jets
First Day: April 8
Voluntary Minicamp: April 23-25
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 10-13
Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6
Oakland Raiders
First Day: April 15
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 3-6
Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13
Philadelphia Eagles
First Day: April 15
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 28, May 30-31, June 3-6
Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13
Pittsburgh Steelers
First Day: April 15
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 3-6
Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13
San Francisco 49ers
First Day: April 15
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-4, June 6
Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13
Seattle Seahawks
First Day: April 15
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-6
Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
First Day: April 1
Voluntary Minicamp: April 23-25
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 14-16, May 21-23, May 28-31
Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6
Tennessee Titans
First Day: April 15
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28, May 30-31, June 3-6
Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13
Washington Redskins
First Day: April 15
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-30, June 10-12
Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6
