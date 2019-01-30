2019 Super Bowl weather: Atlanta starting to warm up after bitter cold temperatures
It didn't snow on Tuesday as forecasted, but the wind chill was not pleasant
Patriots and Rams fans are beginning to arrive in Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII. For Patriots fans, this is old hat. They seem to be on site at the Super Bowl every year and Pats fans who went to last year's Super Bowl LII in Minnesota know how important the weather in the host city can be.
Yes, the game is indoors, but weather matters as many of the events, museums, restaurants in Atlanta are within walking distance of Mercedes Benz Stadium. It didn't snow on Tuesday as originally forecasted, but it was windy and cold. However, things are looking up as the game gets closer.
From Gladys Knight's anthem to who will score first to Maroon 5 to the Super Bowl MVP, get everything you need to make the right picks for Sunday in our Ultimate Super Bowl Props guide.
Super Bowl LIII is Sunday, Feb. 3, in Atlanta and it will air on CBS and streamed here on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App for free on most connected devices.
If you're traveling to Atlanta (or are just curious to know what the week will look like), here's your forecast leading up to game day for Super Bowl LIII.
Wednesday
- High: 43 degrees
- Low: 23 degrees
- Precipitation: 0 percent
- Humidity: 39 percent
- Winds: 14 mph
Thursday
- High: 48 degrees
- Low: 29 degrees
- Precipitation: 0 percent
- Humidity: 42 percent
- Winds: 4 mph
Friday
- High: 57 degrees
- Low: 37 degrees
- Precipitation: 0 percent
- Humidity: 52 percent
- Winds: 6 mph
Saturday
- High: 60 degrees
- Low: 43 degrees
- Precipitation: 20 percent
- Humidity: 65 percent
- Winds: 6 mph
Super Bowl Sunday
- High: 61 degrees
- Low: 48 degrees
- Precipitation: 20 percent
- Humidity: 74 percent
- Winds: 6 mph
