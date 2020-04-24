2020 NFL Draft: Deion Sanders doesn't think Joe Burrow is top QB in draft; Hall of Famer says one QB is better

It's almost a foregone conclusion that the Bengals are going to select Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick when the 2020 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday. However, that's something that probably wouldn't be happening if Deion Sanders was in charge of the team, and that's because the Hall of Famer doesn't think Burrow is the best quarterback in the draft.

Sanders, during a recent interview with NFL Network, revealed his thoughts on who the top quarterback in the draft is this year and his answer was ... drum roll please ... Tua Tagovailoa.

"He would be my No. 1 for obvious reasons, because he gives me more film for me to judge his potential of success," Sanders said of Tua.

As he noted, the biggest thing that Sanders likes about Tua is that he has three years of solid game film. On the other hand, not only did Burrow struggle during his time at Ohio State, but he also struggled during his first year at LSU before having a breakout season in 2019, a season where he broke multiple college passing records while also leading the Tigers to the national championship.

Tua has the pedigree that Sanders likes to see in a potential No. 1 overall pick.

"I like everything about Tua," Sanders said. "He has a portfolio that says, 'You know what? This guy's a winner.' He has a portfolio that says, 'You know he can overcome adversity.' He makes correct decisions. I love, the thing I love about him the most is the way he handles himself in front of the microphone, in front of his teammates, and when his back is up against the wall. He's gone through something traumatic with his injuries, and he's bouncing back. I love this kid."

Obviously, the big red flag with Tua is the fact that he suffered a serious hip injury in November. If he hadn't suffered that injury, we'd probably be having a lively debate about who should be the top pick, but the fact of that matter is that the injury happened, which is why Tua's stock has taken a slight hit.

Although Sanders seems to think the Tua should be the top pick, the oddsmakers in Las Vegas don't really see that happening. Sportsbooks have made Burrow a -100,000 favorite to be picked first, which means you'd have to bet $100,000 just to win $100.

In our latest round of mock drafts here at CBSSports.com, all seven of our writers have Burrow going to the Bengals with the top pick. However, not everyone agrees on where Tua will end up, and if you want to find out what they think about his potential landing spot, make sure to click here.