Tua Tagovailoa injury: Prognosis 'excellent' after surgery as Alabama QB out for season with dislocated hip
Tagovailoa was carted off the field and helicoptered to a hospital during Alabama's win over Mississippi State
Tua Tagovailoa's health was a major storyline ahead of No. 5 Alabama's game on Saturday at Mississippi State, but his injured ankle ended up being the least of his or the team's concerns. Tagovailoa suffered a dislocated right hip in the second quarter and was carted off the field midway through the eventual 38-7 win. Though he will miss the remainder of the 2019 season, Tagovailoa underwent a successful surgery on Monday in Houston, and his "prognosis is excellent." He is expected to make a full recovery.
Alabama's team orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Lyle Cain, announced Saturday night that Tagovailoa's right hip dislocation was "immediately reduced at the stadium." The Athletic's Aaron Suttles reported that Tagovailoa also suffered a posterior wall fracture. On Sunday, Cain announced that Tagovailoa was set to undergo surgery Monday in Houston. That surgery has now been completed, and Tagovailoa will be returning to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in the coming days to begin his rehabilitation.
"The procedure went as planned, and he is resting comfortably," Cain said in a statement. "Tua's prognosis is excellent, and we expect him to make a full recovery."
This lines up with what an orthopedic surgery expert told CBS Sports earlier Sunday.
Tagovailoa was unable to put any weight on the right side of his body after falling hard on his right hip. He was reportedly "screaming in pain" when being removed from the cart in the locker room area, according to ESPN sideline reporter Molly McGrath. Trainers also treated Tagovailoa for a bloody nose suffered when his facemask hit the turf head-on.
"It's a hip injury and probably something that could be pretty serious," coach Nick Saban said after the game. During a halftime interview, Saban noted that Tagovailoa was injured on what was supposed to be his last series of the game. "We were going to do 2-minute before the half with him, just for practice," Saban said.
Tagovailoa was immediately taken to a local hospital before being airlifted via helicopter to St. Vincent's Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama, according to Tide beat writer Cecil Hurt.
Tagovailoa was playing well to that point and looked OK after he gritted through last week's 46-41 loss to No. 1 LSU. At the time of his injury, he was 14 of 18 for 256 yards passing and two touchdowns. Alabama had a 35-7 lead with touchdowns on its first five possessions, and Saban made it clear Tagovailoa was on his way to being pulled from the game.
Saban will undoubtedly receive a ton of questions about the decision to play Tagovailoa -- at all and especially that late into the second quarter given the score.
Mac Jones played the rest of the way for the Crimson Tide and finished 7-of-11 passing for 94 yards. He had one start this season previously against Arkansas when Tagovailoa was initially unavailable to play because of his high-ankle sprain. Jones was solid against the Razorbacks, going 18 of 22 for 235 yards passing and three touchdowns. Jones was an option to start on Saturday against the Bulldogs with Tagovailoa considered a game-time decision.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
AAC to play eight conference games
The 2020 season will be the first with just 11 teams in the conference
-
Power Rankings: Oklahoma's back in it
Oklahoma is not the only team that made a statement: Auburn did, too, just in the opposite...
-
The Monday After: Rushing to blame Saban
Fans and media alike were quick to cast the blame on the Alabama coach almost instantly on...
-
Iron Bowl picked for SEC on CBS
The Iron Bowl will once again be the SEC on CBS Game of the Week to close the season
-
Bowl eligibility tracker for 2019-20
An updated list of teams that have become bowl eligible for the 2019-20 postseason
-
Week 13 odds: OSU big faves over PSU
Week 13 doesn't look like it will be the most exciting week for college football betting
-
College football top 25 scores, Week 12
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Florida's defense dominates Missouri
No. 11 Florida took care of business in the first game of the SEC on CBS doubleheader
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game