2020 NFL Draft: Jacob Eason falls to Colts in Round 4, as Indy looks toward future at quarterback

The Indianapolis Colts already solved their quarterback problem in the short term by signing Philip Rivers in free agency. Now, they might've solved their long-term problem at quarterback in the draft.

On Saturday, the Colts used the 122nd overall pick on Washington quarterback Jacob Eason.

"This is the perfect spot. Philip Rivers is getting up there in age, Philip Rivers has had a really long career in the NFL... To me it's no shock at all that he went over Jake Fromm because he does pop." @dannykanell believes Jacob Eason is a perfect fit for the Colts. pic.twitter.com/1mCeo9gIXi — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) April 25, 2020

In the fourth round, Eason represents great value for the Colts. Throughout draft season, Eason was considered by many to be a Day 2 pick. But the Colts were able to grab him on Day 3, 69 picks after the Eagles selected Jalen Hurts in the second round. Eason might not be as good of a prospect as Hurts, but the Colts getting him at No. 122 is arguably better value than getting Hurts in the second round.

In Eason, the Colts are getting a developmental prospect for the future. He's big with a strong arm, but consistency in all other areas is lacking. At Washington last season, he completed 64.2 percent of his passes, averaged 7.7 yards per attempt, and threw 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein compared him to Carson Palmer (as did our Chris Trapasso) and Brock Osweiler. In that sense, Eason is a risk. He'll need to develop nicely in order to be the Colts' next franchise quarterback. There's a good chance he won't ever develop into a quarterback of Palmer's caliber. He might just be another Osweiler.

But the Colts had a need for a developmental quarterback. Rivers is playing on a one-year deal. Jacoby Brissett, last season's starter, is in the final year of his contract. So is Chad Kelly. It wouldn't be shocking if the Colts tried to move Brissett to a quarterback-needy team like, say, the Patriots. Regardless, when Eason signs his rookie contract, he'll be the only Colts quarterback under contract for the 2021 season.

Drafting Eason doesn't mean the Colts will move on from Rivers after only one season, of course. Eason will need time to develop. If Rivers plays well in 2020, the Colts can bring him back for another run and let Eason sit for more than one season -- a likely outcome. But Rivers is 38 years old. He already showed signs of decline a season ago with the Chargers. The Colts did well to sign Rivers in free agency given their urgent need for a starting quarterback and Rivers' connection with Frank Reich, but they also need to already begin planning for life after Rivers. That's why the Eason pick makes sense. It's not at all surprising the team that was blindsided by the early retirement of a superstar quarterback is planning for the future at the quarterback position.

Hitting on quarterbacks in the middle rounds is rare. But by taking Eason in a portion of the draft where it's difficult to find future stars at any position group, the Colts are giving themselves a chance to transition gracefully out of the Rivers era, however long it lasts, and into the Eason era, however long it takes to begin.