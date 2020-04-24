2020 NFL Draft prop bets, odds, Friday picks: Vegas expert says go over 69.5 for Jake Fromm

The 2020 NFL Draft continues on Friday evening at 7 p.m. ET with the second and third rounds set to unfold. Sportsbooks took huge action on draft props involving first-round picks like Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert and Isaiah Simmons on Thursday. Now books such as William Hill have reset their 2020 NFL props board as bettors make picks on where notable potential Day 2 picks such as Jake Fromm, Jonathan Taylor, J.K. Dobbins and Jalen Hurts will land.



The updated 2020 NFL Draft odds from William Hill show Hurts as the -175 favorite to be the first quarterback off the board on Friday, followed by Jacob Eason (+150) and Fromm (+550). D'Andre Swift is the -300 favorite for first running back picked with Taylor (+250) and Dobbins (+500) also on the board. Those are just a few of the 2020 NFL Draft prop bets you can make, and with so many options on the board and hundreds of players to study, be sure to see the top 2020 NFL Draft picks and Day 2 predictions from renowned NFL handicapper and draft expert R.J. White.

White is widely recognized as one of the nation's premier NFL Draft experts. Every spring, the CBS Sports NFL editor puts together entire seven-round mock drafts read by millions, including trades he expects. No stone is left unturned in White's draft analysis. This is the same expert who, very early in the 2018 draft process, called Baker Mayfield going No. 1 overall at 25-1.

He made some big calls during the first round on Friday as well, predicting Tagovailoa to the Dolphins (+110), the over 4.5 on cornerbacks taken and the under 12.5 for C.J. Henderson's draft position, which cashed at +150 and had a ton of room to spare since he went to the Jaguars at No. 9 overall.

Top 2020 NFL Draft prop picks for Friday

One of the 2020 NFL Draft prop bets White recommends heading into Friday: Go over 69.5 on where Fromm is picked.

Fromm became a household name for college football fans after taking the job from Eason at Georgia in 2017 and putting up big numbers that year and in 2018. But his completion percentage, yards per completion and passer rating all fell in 2019. White isn't sure that NFL teams view him as a reliable starter and thinks he could be in for a tumble as teams fill more immediate needs as opposed to using a second-rounder on a potential backup quarterback.



"The knock on Fromm is that he doesn't have the measurables to make it as a starting quarterback," White told SportsLine. "And while many quarterback coaches are in love with what he can bring to a QB room, is that enough to get him drafted in Round 2, since there's not much wiggle room for this prop to hit otherwise?"

How to make 2020 NFL Draft Friday predictions

