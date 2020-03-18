2020 NFL free agency: Cowboys and Redskins jockeying to land former Falcons CB Desmond Trufant, per report

Ring the bell. It's Round 2 between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Redskins, as the two once again find themselves locked in a fight to begin NFL free agency. The latter lost the first dance when four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper turned down a bigger offer from the Redskins to remain with the Cowboys, leaving them searching still for a No. 1 wideout. Both have now turned their eyes to the defensive side of the ball, where they both have a dire need at cornerback. Enter Desmond Trufant, the former Atlanta Falcons defensive back who is currently an unrestricted free agent.

It's being reported both the Cowboys and Redskins are in on trying to land Trufant, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, but they aren't the only two suitors. That means his price could be floating higher with each passing moment, and the 29-year-old is looking for a multi-year deal as well.

Trufant is a former first-round pick of the Falcons (2013) who flew out of the gate, being named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in his first season. He became a Pro Bowl cornerback in 2015 and has remained mostly consistent since, but his recent battle with injury could dampen his value on the open market. He logged 16 starts in 2018 but missed four games in 2019 due to a toe injury, and then broke his forearm in Week 14 -- landing him on injured reserve. Still, true to his potential, his loss was a massive one for the Falcons, and it appears Trufant is looking for a fresh start.

The could be with the Cowboys -- who let Byron Jones walk into a record-setting contract with the Miami Dolphins -- or a Redskins team that released Josh Norman earlier this offseason. Trufant has 13 interceptions and 79 pass deflections in his career, delivering four interceptions and seven pass breakups in an abbreviated 2019 season, proving he can definitely impact games when he's healthy.

All things considered, the Cowboys might have the lead, if only due to the fact Trufant's best years occurred when he was tethered to Mike Nolan in Atlanta, who just happens to now be the defensive coordinator in Dallas.