2020 NFL Free Agency: Everson Griffen opts out of contract with Vikings, per report

Everson Griffen held up his part of the deal, and it's now given him the freedom to decide what happens in 2020. The four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher negotiated a clause into his contract with the Minnesota Vikings that allowed for the voiding of the final three years of his deal if two criteria were met. He'd first have to play in at least 57 percent of the snaps in 2019, and deliver a minimum of six sacks in the process.

He'd end the season with 15 starts and eight sacks under his belt, giving him the right to opt out of the remainder of his deal and, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN, he's done just that. With this decision, Griffen will join the free agency fray of 2020. The four-year, $58 million extension signed in 2017 initially locked him in through the 2022 season, and he agreed to a restructuring of the deal in 2019 -- a move that, in and of itself, hinted at what was to come this offseason.

The move was likely done for a couple of reasons, the most prevalent being his looming $12.9 million cap hit that might've made him a cap casualty had he not decided to opt out. This also means there's a chance Griffen re-signs with the Vikings at a lower cost, but his freedom also carries the inherent possibility someone else could throw a monkey wrench in that plan by offering him a hefty payday to officially pack up and leave Minnesota.

Despite him entering this coming season at 32 years of age, Griffen again proved himself a productive harasser of opposing quarterbacks -- his eight sacks in 2019 being second on the team only to Danielle Hunter -- and there are several teams who wouldn't mind giving him a call. The first will likely be the one wearing purple, but they won't be the last.

Griffen has never played for another NFL team in his 10-year career, but that might change soon.