The Denver Broncos quarterback room has undergone a significant home makeover since the conclusion of the 2023 season.

Russell Wilson was released after two seasons, failing to play a snap on the five-year, $245 million extension Denver signed him to in 2022, which resulted in the Broncos having a $85 million dead cap hit that will be spread across the next two seasons. The Broncos acquired Zach Wilson, the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, from the New York Jets along with a 2024 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick. They also drafted Oregon quarterback Bo Nix 12th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

On Wednesday, they made another quarterback transaction: releasing backup Ben DiNucci. Their current depth chart now includes Nix, Wilson and 2023 season holdover Jarrett Stidham.

"I have been released by the Broncos," DiNucci posted. "All part of the journey!! Excited for what's to come."

DiNucci, a seventh-round pick (231st overall) by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2020 NFL Draft out of James Madison, bounced up and down between the Broncos' active roster and the their practice squad in 2023. He never saw a regular season snap with the team. The 27-year-old played in three regular season games with the Cowboys as a rookie in 2020, throwing for 219 yards while completing 23 of his 43 pass attempts without a touchdown or an interception. Dallas lost DiNucci's only career start, 23-9, at the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8 of the 2020 season. He threw for 180 yards on 21 of 40 passing while absorbing four sacks.