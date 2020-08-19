Watch Now: Ohio State QB Justin Fields Starts Petition For Big Ten Season ( 1:57 )

It is a crisp fall Saturday in the midwest. Fans are waking up in anticipation of Big Ten football as rivals across the conference go to battle. Iowa-Penn State is tightly contested but you are afraid of missing the end of the Wisconsin-Michigan game. Sadly, those are not choices to be made or experiences to be had this fall. The Big Ten made the decision, right or wrong, to cancel their fall football season and that created a trickle down effect to the fans, student-athletes, communities and more.

CBS Sports can not put the toothpaste back in the tube but we can do our best to make sure those fans and the student-athletes representing those institutions are not forgotten. In what would normally be a preview of the conference, the top draft prospects to watch are examined.

Minnesota

WR Rashod Bateman

A year ago, Tyler Johnson, who is now with the Buccaneers, was the star receiver for the Gophers. As gifted as Johnson has proven to be, Bateman is the better prospect. He plucks the ball out of the air and is elusive after the catch. Working out of the slot, the Georgia native accumulated over 20 yards per reception in 2019. There is a high-price to pay for natural play-making ability and Bateman has it.

OT Daniel Faalele

Faalele is a massive human being but he moves better than would be expected of him. There are a lot of talented offensive linemen in this class so it is improbable, but not impossible that he slips into the first round. Without a season, teams will probably be monitoring his weight and conditioning leading up to the draft. The same is true for most linemen that will not play this fall because it shows discipline and accountability.

More to watch

Quarterback Tanner Morgan is a smart, gritty quarterback who works well out of the pocket. Mohamed Ibrahim is a springy running back that is not afraid to administer pain. He does a good job of lowering his target zone and bursting through gaps. Tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford is another big target that was not heavily involved in the pass game last season. However, he was going to be asked to do a lot more without Johnson and Bateman, who opted out before the season had been cancelled.

Ohio State

OG Wyatt Davis

Davis could have been a first-round pick had he entered the past draft class. It was a weak year for interior offensive line play so Davis would have had an early round monopoly. Instead, the strong offensive guard with an ideal frame and great lateral quickness elected to return for another season. The expectation is that he finds himself under early consideration once again.

QB Justin Fields

Fields, along with Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and North Dakota State's Trey Lance, is regarded as one of the best quarterback prospects available. He has a natural feel for pressure while in the pocket and keeps his eyes locked onto to his targets downfield. The Georgia transfer is a pass-first player but is more than capable of burning defenses with his legs as well. Fields has great control of the Ohio State offense and it showed last season through high levels of efficiency. He is as close to a first-round lock as you will find eight months before the anticipated draft night.

Fields has led the charge on attempting to convince the Big Ten to reverse course and play football this fall.

C Josh Myers

Myers was regarded as one of the premier high school football players in the country for awhile before dropping to a respectable 4-star status. It was initially believed that his future may be best served at offensive tackle but need and body development necessitated a move inside. He has not missed a beat. Myers anchored one of the best interior offensive lines in college football last year sandwiched between Jonah Jackson, a third-round pick by the Lions, and Davis.

The center position is strong this year with Oklahoma's Creed Humphrey, Iowa's Tyler Linderbaum and Myers chief among them.

WR Chris Olave

Olave attacks each repetition as if it is a deciding play in the College Football Playoff. He is a precise route-runner that glides effortlessly across the gridiron. He is thin and is known to be knocked off his routes by more physical defensive backs but he snags the ball out of the air with confidence. The Buckeye had himself in that conversation of Tier II receivers following LSU's Ja'Marr Chase and Alabama's Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle.

CB Shaun Wade

There was an impression around the league that Wade would have been a first-round pick had he entered the draft this year. The stance was only validated after seeing some of the cornerbacks that were taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Wade played in the slot due to the presence of Jeff Okudah and Damon Arnette on the boundary. However, he was expected to slide outside and showcase his talents there this year. He does a great job of getting off blocks and contributing to the run defense in addition to being in the hip pocket of opposing receivers. Wade gets up to speed quickly and has great size.

More to watch

Inside linebacker Baron Browning and defensive lineman Tyreke Smith were two players that would have benefited from a larger role and more exposure this season. Browning possesses immense talent and could have elevated his stock to potential first round consideration. Oklahoma running back transfer Trey Sermon was mysteriously absent for the Sooners at times last season. Alongside Master Teague, he would have played a large role for the Big Ten's most talented running back committee.

The Buckeyes have not used their tight ends much in the pass game but Luke Farrell and Jeremy Ruckert are long players that have made a name for themselves as blockers. Inside linebacker Pete Werner is a smaller inside linebacker that moves well.

Penn State

LB Micah Parsons

The Parsons hype train is far down the tracks. There are few players that move as well as him at his size. He is a sure-fire first round pick and one of the best linebacker prospects to come along in awhile. The Nittany Lions have not cut him lose as a puss rusher but he looks more than capable. He is comfortable in coverage and shows a burst reserved for a star. Parsons could use this time off to continue adding muscle.

TE Pat Freiermuth

The Massachusetts native is a controlled player with soft hands. There is little wasted movement to his game and he is not afraid to make a catch in traffic. He is not used as an inline blocker, which means his pass protection could use some work. Freiermuth has proven to be a reliable option for quarterback Sean Clifford. Florida's Kyle Pitts and Freiermuth stand out as the early leaders in the clubhouse to be the first tight end off the board next April.

More to watch

Penn State has a pair of destructive edge rushers with Jayson Oweh and Shaka Toney. They each have elements of their game that are holding them back from first-round contention but the potential is there. Cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields is another player to monitor.

Quarterback Sean Clifford has taken control of that offense and elevated the platform of K.J. Hamler and other talented receivers. The upcoming season was supposed to be his moment in the draft spotlight. Running back Journey Brown may not have the elite speed but he is springy. He is a competent option in the pass game and holds up well in pass protection. Wide receiver Jahan Dotson is a smaller receiver like K.J. Hamler a year ago. He is a fluid athlete with great body control. In addition to packing weight onto his frame, he can work on his route-running and releases.

Purdue

WR Rondale Moore

Moore burst onto the scene as a freshman against Ohio State. A large portion of the country was watching as he sliced and diced the Buckeyes defense en route to an upset victory. Few players have put a team on their back and single-handedly dominated the way Moore did in that game. The NFL is a copycat league and teams are trying to close the gap on Kansas City. With his speed and explosive traits, Moore could be the Tyreek Hill for one lucky team. Do not interpret his smaller stature for thin or weak because the Indiana native is pound-for-pound one of the strongest in college football.

More to watch

Edge rusher Derrick Barnes shows burst and an ability to finish plays but he needs to develop more pass rushing moves. Defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal Jr. suffered a torn ACL in the final game of the 2018 season and missed all of 2019. Following the cancellation of the upcoming season, it will have been two years since NFL teams have seen him play.

Who else to watch

Illinois: The Imatorbhebhe brothers are all the rage in Champaign. Both transferred into the program and offer tremendous athleticism. Their vertical jumps coming out of high school were ridiculous. Josh Imatorbhebhe recorded 33 receptions for 634 yards and nine touchdowns last season for the Illini after transferring from USC in 2017. Daniel Imatorbhebhe was set to join the program after transferring from the Trojans this offseason. He recorded 21 receptions for 344 yards and four touchdowns in 2019.

Indiana: Wide receiver Whop Philyor is a thin but dynamic playmaker in the pass game. The punt returner has a lot of speed but his caution going over the middle as a slot receiver is a bit concerning. Running back Stevie Scott II can catch and block but he has been really limited to runs between the tackles. Tight end Peyton Hendershot is a promising pass catcher that needs to improve as a blocker.

Iowa: Running back Mekhi Sargent is a well-rounded player capable of catching passes and blocking in addition of his responsibilities in the ground game. Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette is a long, lean receiver with the speed to be used in a variety of capacities. Center Tyler Linderbaum is really impressive as an underclassmen. He shows the talent of a potential first-round pick. The edges will be well-protected with Alaric Jackson returning on the left side and Outland Trophy Watch List member Coy Cronk, an Indiana transfer, on the right side to replace Tristan Wirfs, a first-round pick by Tampa Bay. Edge rusher Chauncey Golston is technically sound and shows an advanced understanding of how to use his hands. He is not as athletically gifted as Nick Bosa, Joey Bosa, Chase Young or some of the other Big Ten pass rushers to precede him but his ability to bridge the talent gap with fundamental play gives him a chance.

Maryland: Offensive tackles Jauan Williams and Jaelyn Duncan were both 4-star recruits coming out of high school. They have a lot of ability but the loss of a season will hurt their exposure. The addition of Taulia Tagovailoa will draw some of that attention back to the Terrapins.

Michigan: The Wolverines have several players that I like but none that I love. Inside linebacker Cameron McGrone and cornerback Ambry Thomas are two players that could find themselves in that conversation. McGrone bursts through gaps and gets downhill with a trailer behind him. Thomas does a good job of mirroring receivers in man coverage and looks a bit like Jeff Okudah with his frame wearing the No. 1 jersey. Some are higher on defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson. He shows flashes but otherwise looks stiff for the part. Edge rusher Kwity Paye is the latest gifted, but underdeveloped pass rusher to come out of Ann Arbor. His pre-snap stance renders him slow and his arsenal of pass rush moves is lacking. Offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield has the traits and size to raise his stock into first-round consideration. Defensive tackle Carlo Kemp possesses great ability but is often off-balance and washed out of gaps. He needs to be stronger at the point of attack. Wide receiver Nico Collins is a talented, natural play-maker that would have been able to show more of his skillset with better quarterback play. I was excited to tune in and watch a special trio of wide receivers last fall: Donovan Peoples-Jones, Tarik Black and Collins. Yet, it was always Ronnie Bell making the dazzling catches. Peoples-Jones is off to play for the Browns and Black has transferred to Texas. The stage was set for Bell to become more of a featured weapon in that Big Ten offense.

Michigan State: The entire Spartans offensive line is draft eligible. Offensive tackle Jordan Reid opted out before the season was cancelled and made it clear that he intended to return next season.

Nebraska: Wide receiver JD Spielman is a really talented receiver that would have drawn scouts to Lincoln. It appears that he made the wise decision to transfer to TCU now that the Big Ten's season has been brought to a halt. Cornerback DiCaprio Bootle is the most likely draft pick on the roster. He worked in the background opposite Lamar Jackson last season but is now in the spotlight.

Northwestern: Linebacker Paddy Fisher has a way of finding himself around the football. He is a high-volume tackler with limited athleticism similar to California's Evan Weaver last season. Offensive tackle Rashawn Slater is a bit shorter than the average NFL offensive tackle but he does a good job locking onto moving targets. Day 2 is the projection right now.

Rutgers: Head coach Greg Schiano has his work cut out for him. His team brought in several transfers this offseason but some of them will likely never play a down for the Knights. Tight end Kyle Penniston was one of the few returning players that could find himself on the draft radar.

Wisconsin: Safety Eric Burrell is a really fluid athlete that plays some single high coverage. He moves well and hits hard coming downhill. Wide receiver Danny Davis III has always had the athleticism to succeed but there has been something missing. If he is able to put all the puzzle pieces together, he could be a steal for one team. Linebacker Jack Sanborn, tight end Jake Ferguson, defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk and offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen all could find their landing spot on Day 3.