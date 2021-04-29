The 2021 NFL Draft is here, and this class is chock-full of tantalizing talent. These young players are also entering the league at the perfect time too, and that is because of a rule change. No, it's not an important rule that affects the game of football itself, but a rule that has to do with jersey numbers! Earlier this offseason, a new proposal by the Kansas City Chiefs that called for the relaxing of jersey number rules was passed by NFL owners. Now, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, linebackers and defensive backs will all be eligible to wear single digits.

As you would imagine, many a wide receiver are already excited about their jersey numbers in 2021, and that includes this crop of incoming wideouts. Recently, Heisman Trophy winner and former Alabama wideout DeVonta Smith told "PFT Live" that he intends to wear No. 6 for whichever team drafts him. If No. 6 is not available, Smith added that he has No. 3 as a backup.

No. 6 was of course the jersey number that Smith wore last year when he caught 117 passes for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns for the Crimson Tide on the way to their perfect season. Smith etched his place in college football lore by becoming the first receiver since 1991 to win the Heisman Trophy, and then caught 12 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the first half of the national championship game against Ohio State.

Smith is a player who could take over the NFL much like he did college ball, and he's taking advantage of the new jersey number rule as he begins his next chapter. This change is also suited toward incoming players, since there is somewhat of a catch for established NFL members. According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, NFL rules will force a player to buy out the existing inventory of jersey distributors if he wants to change his number this season. If the player waits until 2022 to change his number, he would not have to buy out any inventory.