The NFL has upheld rigid jersey number restrictions since 1973, requiring certain positions to fall within certain digits, but that will change dramatically in 2021. The league has instituted minor tweaks over the years, like allowing wide receivers to wear numbers between 10-19 in addition to 80-89, but the NFL's competition committee voted Wednesday to pass a proposal by the Kansas City Chiefs significantly loosening restrictions -- so much that every skill position will now be eligible to wear single digits.

The proposal reportedly primarily stemmed from the increasing size of offseason and in-season rosters, which cut down on teams' available jersey numbers, especially if franchises have also retired or paused usage of certain digits made famous by all-time greats. But they'll likely be a welcome change for many players who enjoyed more jersey-number freedom in college.

How, exactly, do the rules look now that the proposal has passed? Here's a look at which numbers are available by position:

Previous rules

QB: 1-19

1-19 RB: 20-49

20-49 WR/TE: 10-19, 80-89

10-19, 80-89 OL: 50-79

50-79 DL: 50-79, 90-99

50-79, 90-99 LB: 40-59, 90-99

40-59, 90-99 CB/S: 20-49

20-49 K/P: 1-19

New rules

QB: 1-19

1-19 RB/WR/TE: 1-49, 80-89

1-49, 80-89 OL: 50-79

50-79 DL: 50-79, 90-99

50-79, 90-99 LB: 1-59, 90-99

1-59, 90-99 CB/S: 1-49

1-49 K/P: 1-19

As you can see, the main beneficiaries are RBs, WRs, TEs, LBs and DBs, all of whom will be permitted to wear at least 1-49.

According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, if a player wants to switch his number under the new rules in 2021, the first season with the new guidelines in place, he'll be required to buy out the existing inventory of his previous jersey from official distributors. Otherwise, if he waits until 2022, switching numbers to take advantage of the new rules won't come at a cost.