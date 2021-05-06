With just three picks in the draft, there wasn't too much the Seahawks could do. That being said, Seattle made their roster stronger by acquiring a big-play receiver, a versatile cornerback and a massive offensive tackle. The Seahawks' offensive selections will surely please quarterback Russell Wilson, who clamored for more offensive help at the start of the offseason.

Seattle also signed 12 undrafted rookies that includes four defensive backs, two tight ends and two receivers. One of the team's undrafted rookie signings, former Florida State receiver Tamorrion Terry, was tabbed as the best undrafted rookie signing by CBS Sports NFL Draft writer Chris Trapasso.

Let's take a look at what the Seahawks did and did not do during the 2021 draft.

2021 Seahawks draft picks

Round 2 (No. 56): D'Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan

Round 4 (No. 137): Tre Brown, CB, Oklahoma

Round 6 (No. 208): Stone Forsythe, OL, Florida

Weapons for Wilson

While linemen Jalen Mayfield and Brady Christensen were available, the Seahawks bolstered their receiving corps with the selection of Eskridge with the 56th overall pick. Seattle made up for its initial pass on a lineman with the selection of Forsythe, a 6-foot-9 skyscraper who is capable of playing both tackle positions. Forsythe can learn the ropes behind Duane Brown and Brandon Shell before getting some run with the starters.

"Guys are going to try to get up underneath him," Carroll said of his lineman. "But, he has seen that against the best. We got to watch him against the best that the SEC had to offer in the last couple of years, and we felt really good about the potential for him to be a really good player for a long period of time, so we're excited about that."

Despite being just 5-foot-9, Eskridge made Mid-American Conference defensive backs look silly last season. In just six games, Eskridge caught eight touchdowns while averaging 23.3 yards per reception. While he will undoubtedly take some time to adjust to the speed of the NFL, Eskridge could become the ideal complement to Seahawks receivers Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf.

"Aggressive, explosive and dynamic," Eskridge said when asked to assess his game. "I can do multiple things on the offensive and defensive side, and I can also go and perform well on special teams, so I just bring a whole other juice."

Much needed help at cornerback

No one gave up more passing yards than Seattle in 2020. In Brown, Seattle is getting a versatile, physical defender who has a penchant for making big plays at big moments. His two long kick off returns and an interception helped the Sooners edge Iowa State in last year's Big 12 Championship Game. His college highlights also included a game-saving tackle vs. Baylor (2019) and a pivotal sack/safety in a win over Texas (2018). Brown is also looking to make his mark as a gunner on special teams.

"Somebody needs to make a play, and I want to always be that guy that you can count on," said Brown, who broke up 31 passes for the Sooners. "Accountability is big for me… That's when you can really count on me to make that play, I'm not going to let my teammates down. I'm there for my teammates, and I'd rather be the guy that's lifting us up rather than be the weight on our shoulders."

What's missing?

Seattle may turn to some familiar faces to help solidify their needs at linebacker and cornerback. Specifically, the Seahawks could bring back K.J. Wright, who remains on the open market. Carroll did not rule out the possibility of bringing back Richard Sherman, the leader of Seattle's 2013 championship defense.

"We're always open," Carroll said of his relationship with Sherman. "I've talked to Sherm quite a few times over the offseason. We have stayed in contact. He's out there and I know he's thinking about it. He's looking for an opportunity. I saw where he said there's three or four teams that he's considering. We'll see what happens, but he's been a great player and he's still got some ball left in him, I'm sure."