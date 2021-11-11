stafford.jpg
USATSI

We're now nine weeks through the NFL's first 17-game regular season, which means we're officially at the halfway point of a schedule that culminates with Week 18. You know what that means, don't you? It's time for midseason awards! But instead of just telling you which players deserve top honors right now, we're updating our preseason picks for all the big accolades, including Super Bowl champion. Below, you'll find our latest picks for everything from MVP to Coach of the Year.

Here's the full cast of CBS Sports experts to log midseason picks this time around: Senior writer Pete Prisco and staff writers Cody Benjamin, John Breech, Jordan Dajani, Jared Dubin, Jeff Kerr and Ryan Wilson.

Super Bowl LVI champion

ExpertPrediction

Pete Prisco

Bills

Cody BenjaminBuccaneers
John BreechPackers
Jordan DajaniRams
Jared DubinRams
Jeff KerrChiefs
Ryan WilsonPackers

Final tally:

  1. Rams (2)
  2. Packers (2)
  3. Bills (1)
  4. Buccaneers (1)
  5. Chiefs (1)

Super Bowl MVP

ExpertPrediction

Pete Prisco

Josh Allen

Cody BenjaminTom Brady
John BreechAaron Rodgers
Jordan DajaniMatthew Stafford
Jared DubinMatthew Stafford
Jeff KerrPatrick Mahomes
Ryan WilsonAaron Rodgers

Final tally

  1. Matthew Stafford (2)
  2. Aaron Rodgers (2)
  3. Josh Allen (1)
  4. Tom Brady (1)
  5. Patrick Mahomes (1)

NFL MVP

ExpertPrediction

Pete Prisco

Tom Brady

Cody BenjaminTom Brady
John BreechTom Brady
Jordan DajaniKyler Murray
Jared DubinLamar Jackson
Jeff KerrLamar Jackson
Ryan WilsonKyler Murray

Final tally

  1. Tom Brady (3)
  2. Lamar Jackson (2)
  3. Kyler Murray (2)

Offensive Player of the Year

ExpertPrediction

Pete Prisco

Cooper Kupp

Cody BenjaminLamar Jackson
John BreechCooper Kupp
Jordan DajaniCooper Kupp
Jared DubinCooper Kupp
Jeff KerrCooper Kupp
Ryan WilsonCooper Kupp

Final tally

  1. Cooper Kupp (6)
  2. Lamar Jackson (1)

Defensive Player of the Year

ExpertPrediction

Pete Prisco

Myles Garrett

Cody BenjaminT.J. Watt
John BreechT.J. Watt
Jordan DajaniT.J. Watt
Jared DubinAaron Donald
Jeff KerrMyles Garrett
Ryan WilsonMyles Garrett

Final tally

  1. T.J. Watt (3)
  2. Myles Garrett (3)
  3. Aaron Donald (1)

Coach of the Year

ExpertPrediction

Pete Prisco

Kliff Kingsbury

Cody BenjaminMike Vrabel
John BreechMike Vrabel
Jordan DajaniKliff Kingsbury
Jared DubinMatt LaFleur
Jeff KerrKliff Kingsbury
Ryan WilsonMike Vrabel

Final tally

  1. Mike Vrabel (3)
  2. Kliff Kingsbury (3)
  3. Matt LaFleur (1)

Comeback Player of the Year

ExpertPrediction

Pete Prisco

Dak Prescott

Cody BenjaminDak Prescott
John BreechDak Prescott
Jordan DajaniDak Prescott
Jared DubinDak Prescott
Jeff KerrDak Prescott
Ryan WilsonDak Prescott

Final tally

  1. Dak Prescott (7)

Offensive Rookie of the Year

ExpertPrediction

Pete Prisco

Ja'Marr Chase

Cody Benjamin
John BreechJa'Marr Chase
Jordan DajaniJa'Marr Chase
Jared DubinJa'Marr Chase
Jeff KerrJa'Marr Chase
Ryan WilsonJa'Marr Chase

Final tally

  1. Ja'Marr Chase (7)

Defensive Rookie of the Year

ExpertPrediction

Pete Prisco

Micah Parsons

Cody BenjaminMicah Parsons
John BreechMicah Parsons
Jordan DajaniMicah Parsons
Jared DubinMicah Parsons
Jeff KerrMicah Parsons
Ryan WilsonMicah Parsons

Final tally

  1. Micah Parsons (7)