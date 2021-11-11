We're now nine weeks through the NFL's first 17-game regular season, which means we're officially at the halfway point of a schedule that culminates with Week 18. You know what that means, don't you? It's time for midseason awards! But instead of just telling you which players deserve top honors right now, we're updating our preseason picks for all the big accolades, including Super Bowl champion. Below, you'll find our latest picks for everything from MVP to Coach of the Year.
Here's the full cast of CBS Sports experts to log midseason picks this time around: Senior writer Pete Prisco and staff writers Cody Benjamin, John Breech, Jordan Dajani, Jared Dubin, Jeff Kerr and Ryan Wilson.
Super Bowl LVI champion
|Expert
|Prediction
Pete Prisco
|Cody Benjamin
|Buccaneers
|John Breech
|Packers
|Jordan Dajani
|Rams
|Jared Dubin
|Rams
|Jeff Kerr
|Chiefs
|Ryan Wilson
|Packers
Final tally:
- Rams (2)
- Packers (2)
- Bills (1)
- Buccaneers (1)
- Chiefs (1)
Super Bowl MVP
|Expert
|Prediction
Pete Prisco
|Cody Benjamin
|Tom Brady
|John Breech
|Aaron Rodgers
|Jordan Dajani
|Matthew Stafford
|Jared Dubin
|Matthew Stafford
|Jeff Kerr
|Patrick Mahomes
|Ryan Wilson
|Aaron Rodgers
Final tally
- Matthew Stafford (2)
- Aaron Rodgers (2)
- Josh Allen (1)
- Tom Brady (1)
- Patrick Mahomes (1)
NFL MVP
|Expert
|Prediction
Pete Prisco
Tom Brady
|Cody Benjamin
|Tom Brady
|John Breech
|Tom Brady
|Jordan Dajani
|Kyler Murray
|Jared Dubin
|Lamar Jackson
|Jeff Kerr
|Lamar Jackson
|Ryan Wilson
|Kyler Murray
Final tally
- Tom Brady (3)
- Lamar Jackson (2)
- Kyler Murray (2)
Offensive Player of the Year
|Expert
|Prediction
Pete Prisco
|Cody Benjamin
|Lamar Jackson
|John Breech
|Cooper Kupp
|Jordan Dajani
|Cooper Kupp
|Jared Dubin
|Cooper Kupp
|Jeff Kerr
|Cooper Kupp
|Ryan Wilson
|Cooper Kupp
Final tally
- Cooper Kupp (6)
- Lamar Jackson (1)
Defensive Player of the Year
|Expert
|Prediction
Pete Prisco
|Cody Benjamin
|T.J. Watt
|John Breech
|T.J. Watt
|Jordan Dajani
|T.J. Watt
|Jared Dubin
|Aaron Donald
|Jeff Kerr
|Myles Garrett
|Ryan Wilson
|Myles Garrett
Final tally
- T.J. Watt (3)
- Myles Garrett (3)
- Aaron Donald (1)
Coach of the Year
|Expert
|Prediction
Pete Prisco
Kliff Kingsbury
|Cody Benjamin
|Mike Vrabel
|John Breech
|Mike Vrabel
|Jordan Dajani
|Kliff Kingsbury
|Jared Dubin
|Matt LaFleur
|Jeff Kerr
|Kliff Kingsbury
|Ryan Wilson
|Mike Vrabel
Final tally
- Mike Vrabel (3)
- Kliff Kingsbury (3)
- Matt LaFleur (1)
Comeback Player of the Year
|Expert
|Prediction
Pete Prisco
|Cody Benjamin
|Dak Prescott
|John Breech
|Dak Prescott
|Jordan Dajani
|Dak Prescott
|Jared Dubin
|Dak Prescott
|Jeff Kerr
|Dak Prescott
|Ryan Wilson
|Dak Prescott
Final tally
- Dak Prescott (7)
Offensive Rookie of the Year
|Expert
|Prediction
Pete Prisco
|Cody Benjamin
|John Breech
|Ja'Marr Chase
|Jordan Dajani
|Ja'Marr Chase
|Jared Dubin
|Ja'Marr Chase
|Jeff Kerr
|Ja'Marr Chase
|Ryan Wilson
|Ja'Marr Chase
Final tally
- Ja'Marr Chase (7)
Defensive Rookie of the Year
|Expert
|Prediction
Pete Prisco
|Cody Benjamin
|Micah Parsons
|John Breech
|Micah Parsons
|Jordan Dajani
|Micah Parsons
|Jared Dubin
|Micah Parsons
|Jeff Kerr
|Micah Parsons
|Ryan Wilson
|Micah Parsons
Final tally
- Micah Parsons (7)