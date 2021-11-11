We're now nine weeks through the NFL's first 17-game regular season, which means we're officially at the halfway point of a schedule that culminates with Week 18. You know what that means, don't you? It's time for midseason awards! But instead of just telling you which players deserve top honors right now, we're updating our preseason picks for all the big accolades, including Super Bowl champion. Below, you'll find our latest picks for everything from MVP to Coach of the Year.

Here's the full cast of CBS Sports experts to log midseason picks this time around: Senior writer Pete Prisco and staff writers Cody Benjamin, John Breech, Jordan Dajani, Jared Dubin, Jeff Kerr and Ryan Wilson.

Super Bowl LVI champion

Expert Prediction Pete Prisco Bills Cody Benjamin Buccaneers John Breech Packers Jordan Dajani Rams

Jared Dubin Rams

Jeff Kerr Chiefs Ryan Wilson Packers



Final tally:

Rams (2) Packers (2) Bills (1) Buccaneers (1) Chiefs (1)

Super Bowl MVP

Final tally

Matthew Stafford (2) Aaron Rodgers (2) Josh Allen (1) Tom Brady (1) Patrick Mahomes (1)

NFL MVP

Expert Prediction Pete Prisco Tom Brady Cody Benjamin Tom Brady John Breech Tom Brady Jordan Dajani Kyler Murray Jared Dubin Lamar Jackson Jeff Kerr Lamar Jackson Ryan Wilson Kyler Murray



Final tally

Tom Brady (3) Lamar Jackson (2) Kyler Murray (2)

Offensive Player of the Year

Expert Prediction Pete Prisco Cooper Kupp Cody Benjamin Lamar Jackson John Breech Cooper Kupp Jordan Dajani Cooper Kupp

Jared Dubin Cooper Kupp Jeff Kerr Cooper Kupp Ryan Wilson Cooper Kupp

Final tally

Cooper Kupp (6) Lamar Jackson (1)

Defensive Player of the Year

Expert Prediction Pete Prisco Myles Garrett Cody Benjamin T.J. Watt John Breech T.J. Watt

Jordan Dajani T.J. Watt Jared Dubin Aaron Donald Jeff Kerr Myles Garrett

Ryan Wilson Myles Garrett



Final tally

T.J. Watt (3) Myles Garrett (3) Aaron Donald (1)

Coach of the Year

Expert Prediction Pete Prisco Kliff Kingsbury Cody Benjamin Mike Vrabel John Breech Mike Vrabel

Jordan Dajani Kliff Kingsbury Jared Dubin Matt LaFleur Jeff Kerr Kliff Kingsbury Ryan Wilson Mike Vrabel



Final tally

Mike Vrabel (3) Kliff Kingsbury (3) Matt LaFleur (1)

Comeback Player of the Year

Expert Prediction Pete Prisco Dak Prescott Cody Benjamin Dak Prescott John Breech Dak Prescott

Jordan Dajani Dak Prescott Jared Dubin Dak Prescott Jeff Kerr Dak Prescott Ryan Wilson Dak Prescott

Final tally

Dak Prescott (7)

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Expert Prediction Pete Prisco Ja'Marr Chase Cody Benjamin

John Breech Ja'Marr Chase Jordan Dajani Ja'Marr Chase Jared Dubin Ja'Marr Chase Jeff Kerr Ja'Marr Chase Ryan Wilson Ja'Marr Chase

Final tally

Ja'Marr Chase (7)

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Expert Prediction Pete Prisco Micah Parsons Cody Benjamin Micah Parsons John Breech Micah Parsons Jordan Dajani Micah Parsons Jared Dubin Micah Parsons Jeff Kerr Micah Parsons Ryan Wilson Micah Parsons

Final tally