Antonio Brown made a huge impact on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers passing game in the second half of the season, a catalyst in the Buccaneers leading the NFL in points per game since their last loss in Week 12. Tampa Bay finished the season on an eight-game win streak en route to winning Super Bowl LV, a game which Brown caught a touchdown pass and finished with five catches for 22 yards.

Brown is scheduled to become a free agent after the season. Like his Tampa Bay teammates, he wants to "run it back."

"Man I'd love to, I look forward to going through the process, this is a great spot for me and I would love to come back and give it another shot at a two-peat," Brown said after the Super Bowl. "I would love to be back here next year. It would mean everything to be back. I'm just excited and super grateful."

Brown served an eight-game suspension before playing his first game with Tampa Bay this season, then recorded 45 catches for 483 yards and four touchdowns in eight games (four starts) with the team. He had eight catches for 82 yards and a touchdown in three playoff games (missed the NFC Championship Game due to a knee injury).

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady would certainly endorse a Brown return to the team, especially if Chris Godwin -- another player scheduled to be a free agent -- leaves Tampa Bay. A bigger role for Brown could be on the horizon for 2021.

"A.B., since he got here, he's done everything the right way. So impressed by him, proud of him," Brady said. "It takes a lot of people for us to get to this point. We all have great support systems in place and I think everybody should be celebrating them tonight."