The third and final week of the 2023 NFL preseason schedule gets underway with a doubleheader on Thursday. The action kicks off with Falcons vs. Steelers at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by Eagles vs. Colts at 8 p.m. ET. The games will serve as the final regular season tune-ups for each team, which means several big-name players will see extensive action and should be added to the NFL DFS player pool. Proven veterans like Jalen Hurts, Najee Harris, and AJ Brown are all expected to be productive players for NFL DFS lineups.

Should you target a veteran core when building you NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks? Would it make sense to build around talented rookies like Bijan Robinson or Anthony Richardson? Before locking in any NFL DFS lineups for Thursday on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks all season in 2022. He was all over Travis Kelce's four touchdown performance against the Raiders on Monday Night Football, Kirk Cousins' 460-yard, four TD performance on Thanksgiving Day, and T.J. Hockenson's 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15.

In the season-opening Hall of Fame Game, Kaylor was all over Jets rookie running back Israel Abanikanda, who turned out to be the game's highest scoring player. Anyone who followed his picks is way up.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to the Thursday NFL preseason schedule and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL preseason DFS picks for Falcons vs. Steelers and Eagles vs. Colts

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Monday, where every player on DraftKings is priced at $5,500 and $6,000 on FanDuel, is Falcons wide receiver Drake London. Atlanta's offense is loaded with talented young playmakers at the skill positions, and London is looking to establish himself as a true No. 1 NFL wide receiver.

The former USC standout displayed chemistry with new Falcons' starting quarterback Desmond Ridder, catching 25 passes for 333 yards in the four regular season games they played together in 2022. With the Falcons looking to fine tune their offense before the regular season opens in September, Kaylor expects London to see plenty of action on Thursday.

Kaylor's NFL DFS strategy also involves rostering Steelers wide receiver George Pickens. The second year pro out of Georgia has been producing highlight reel catches throughout Pittsburgh's training camp and is a physical mismatch for most opposing defensive backs. Pickens has two catches for 41 yards and a touchdown in limited action through two preseason games.

With the Steelers looking for drastic improvement on the offensive side of the ball in 2023, Kaylor expects their first unit to see extensive action on Thursday. Pickens should be targeted early and often for Pittsburgh, making him a top target in NFL DFS contests. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

How to set Thursday NFL DFS lineups, player pools

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Thursday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Jimmie Kaylor including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who won a prestigious millionaire maker tournament last season, and find out.