New Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon joked recently that Philadelphia was especially hard on him during his time as Eagles defensive coordinator. Now the joke's on his new team, as the Eagles and Cardinals agreed Thursday to a settlement stemming from Arizona tampering with Gannon during the hiring process, as ESPN reported.

"The Cardinals self-reported to the National Football League that general manager Monti Ossenfort had a phone conversation with then-Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon in the days following the NFC Championship Game," the Eagles said in a statement Thursday. Teams are not permitted to contact potential head coaching hires during this time frame.

As a result, per Adam Schefter, the Eagles have received the Cardinals' 2023 third-round draft pick (No. 66 overall) in exchange for Philadelphia's third-rounder (No. 94) and a 2024 fifth-rounder.

The Eagles now have seven total picks for the 2023 NFL Draft, which was slated to kick off just minutes after news broke of the Cardinals' reported tampering.