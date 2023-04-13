The 2023 NFL Draft quarterback class is headlined by stars like C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson, but there are some other intriguing signal-callers who are expected to be available late in the draft. One is back-to-back national champion Stetson Bennett from Georgia.

The Georgia Bulldogs have certainly been a defensive team over the past few years, but that does not mean their offense was weak by any means. Bennett threw for 56 touchdowns and 14 interceptions over the past two seasons, and proved he was a winner despite his many question marks. For one, Bennett will turn 26 in October, and he's not a physical specimen at 5-foot-11, 192 pounds. There are sure to be several teams interested in Bennett, but the pre-draft process reportedly hasn't been kind to him.

Bennett was arrested for public intoxication in Dallas in late January, and reportedly did not ace his combine interviews. According to an NFC executive, Bennett could go undrafted.

"He does some good stuff. But he might go undrafted," an NFC exec told ESPN. "His pre-draft has not been good and there are questions about whether he'll be the pro that you need out of a backup QB."

Bennett is CBS Sports' No. 306 prospect, and No. 11 quarterback in this class. The former walk-on has already established himself as a Bulldog legend, but he's looking to carry that success to the next level. Bennett was probably never seen as a Day 1 or Day 2 draft pick, but this recent report indicates he could be an undrafted free agent. If that were to happen, keep an eye on the Baltimore Ravens, as they hired former Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken earlier this offseason.