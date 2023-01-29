Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV was arrested in Dallas at 7:10 a.m. ET on Sunday and charged with misdemeanor public intoxication, according to police. Officers responded to reports of a man banging on doors in Old East Dallas, and upon finding Bennett, took him to a city detention center. Other details of the incident have not yet been released.

"The preliminary investigation found when officers arrived, they located the man, Stetson Bennett, 25, and determined he was intoxicated," said a Dallas Police Department statement. "Bennett was taken into custody, transported to the City Detention Center and charged with Public Intoxication."

Bennett became a folk hero for the Bulldogs when he took over the starting job in the middle of the 2021 season and threw for 2,862 yards and 29 touchdowns. His 224-yard, two-touchdown performance in the 33-18 win over Alabama helped the Bulldogs' claim their first title since 1980. That earned Bennett MVP honors of the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Bennett followed that up with 4,127 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2022. He threw for 398 yards and three touchdowns in the 42-41 win over Ohio State in the Peach Bowl national semifinal and 304 yards and four touchdowns in the CFP National Championship win over TCU. He was named the offensive MVP of both games, solidifying his spot as one of the most legendary players in Georgia history.

Despite his success, Bennett wasn't ranked in the CBS Sports NFL Draft prospect rankings.