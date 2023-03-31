When it comes to storylines in the 2023 NFL Draft, Georgia's Jalen Carter is certainly one to watch. The dominant defensive lineman is seen as one of the best players in this class, although off-field issues will likely affect his stock.

After a fatal single-car accident on Jan. 15, which killed Georgia football player Devin Willock and recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy, Carter, who was in a different vehicle, was charged with reckless driving and racing -- both misdemeanors. He pled no contest as part of a plea deal, per The Athletic, and received 12 months of probation, a $1,000 fine and was ordered to perform 80 hours of community service and complete a driving course.

One has to wonder how far Carter will fall in April's draft, and one team has already reportedly taken him off their draft board. Per The Athletic, the Las Vegas Raiders, who pick at No. 7 overall, have crossed Carter off their list. Despite this report, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels has said multiple times they will do their homework/due diligence on Carter and plan to meet with him.

The Raiders recently dealt with a tragedy related to a fatal car wreck in 2021, when former wide receiver Henry Ruggs III killed a 23-year-old woman and her dog after a night of drinking. It was later determined he was driving 156 mph seconds before hitting the woman's vehicle, and had a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit in Nevada. He was charged with DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and two counts of reckless driving.

Carter also had a disappointing Pro Day earlier this month. An ESPN report noted that he showed up 9 pounds heavier than his combine weight from two weeks before, and couldn't finish position drills due to cramping.

Carter led the Bulldogs in pressures (66), hurries (48) and tackles for loss (15.5) over the last two seasons. Georgia won the College Football Playoff National Championship both years. All of our CBS Sports NFL Draft experts have Carter being selected in the first round, going as high as No. 5 overall, and as low as No. 20 overall.