Henry Ruggs III will now see more charges following his DUI arrest in Las Vegas. The 22-year-old was arrested and charged with DUI resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death or seriously bodily harm stemming from a fatal car accident in November in Las Vegas at 3:40 a.m. CT, one that killed a 23-year-old woman and her dog. It was later determined that he was driving 156 mph only seconds before impact and had a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit in Nevada. He was later released by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Having appeared for arraignment and issued a $150,000 bond, Ruggs is now facing additional two additional felony charges (per TMZ) due to injuries suffered by his passenger in the crash, his girlfriend, identified as Kiara Je'nai Kilgo-Washington and is also known as Rudy Washington. He'll also face an added misdemeanor charge for possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol after police allegedly found a loaded gun in Ruggs' car after the crash.

Months after the crash, a judge ruled that the results of a blood-alcohol test can be used as evidence in the case, despite Ruggs lawyers arguing that police didn't have probable cause to ask for the warrant for his blood following the crash.

According to the Associated Press, Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman did not agree with the defense. Prosecutors say his blood following the crash revealed a blood alcohol level of 0.16%.

If convicted of all chargers, he could face up over 50 years in prison.

The deceased, identified as Tina Tintor, passed away after Ruggs' Chevrolet Camaro slammed into the back of her Toyota Rav4, which then caught fire. With the additional charges now levied by prosecution, Ruggs is facing a maximum prison sentence of 46 years, if convicted on all counts.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled to take place on September 7.