Texas running back Bijan Robinson is one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft. He is seen as the top back in the class and a top 10 player overall, but the ugly truth is that he plays the position teams do not like to draft high, or spend money on.

It's expected that Robinson will be a first-round pick later this month, even though some may disagree. Robinson finished up his time at Texas with the fourth-most rushing yards (3,410) in program history, and avoided a whopping 113 tackles last season. That's the most tackles avoided by any FBS player over the past five years. However, the reason Robinson may be a lock to go in the first round has nothing to do with running the ball.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian told NBC Sports' Peter King that Robinson could be a legitimate slot receiver in the NFL. He possesses that kind of talent.

"I probably made a couple of receivers on our team mad last season," Sarkisian said, "but he had the best hands on our team."

Robinson caught just 19 passes in 2022, but turned those 19 touches into 314 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 16.5 yards per reception! Robinson leaves Texas with 60 catches for 805 yards and eight touchdowns.

While the stats won't blow you away, Robinson looks like a natural receiver when given those opportunities -- and it's a big reason why he's considered the top back in the class. He's the complete package.

You aren't drafting a running back in the first round. You're drafting an offensive weapon.