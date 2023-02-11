The Philadelphia Eagles have made some of their final roster moves before their Super Bowl LVII showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. On Saturday, the team activated punter Arryn Siposs from injured reserve, and elevated safety Anthony Harris and wide receiver Greg Ward from the practice squad for the final game of the season.

The headline of these transactions centers around the punter position. With Siposs activated, it appears he will punt for the Eagles on Sunday instead of Brett Kern. Siposs injured his ankle in the Eagles' 48-22 win over the New York Giants in Week 14, but he returned to the practice field last week. After suffering his injury, Siposs was replaced by the veteran Kern, who found himself without a job after the Tennessee Titans elected to part ways with him prior to the 2022 season.

In four regular-season games played for the Eagles, Kern averaged 40.8 yards per boot on 10 punts with zero touchbacks and one pinned inside the 20. He landed all three of his punts inside the 20 against the Giants in the divisional round of the playoffs.

This transaction was one many anticipated, including Kern himself.

"I'm prepared to play," Kern told the Philadelphia Inquirer earlier this week. "But Arryn has been working his butt off. I've just been encouraging him along the way. He's really been working hard in the training room, in the weight room, and getting back at it."

Siposs is in his second season with the Eagles. In the 13 games he played this season, he averaged 45.6 yards per punt on 44 punts, with three touchbacks and 16 downed inside the 20.