If a career in the NFL doesn't plan out, Tyler Owens probably won't be pursuing a career in space exploration. The Texas Tech defensive back said during the NFL Combine that he doesn't believe in space and "other planets."

As far as the earth being flat, Owens doesn't necessarily agree, but he isn't ruling that conspiracy theory out, either.

Despite overwhelming evidence, Owens appears to be among those who don't believe that the United States landed on the moon in 1969. It's safer to assume Owens' thoughts on that conspiracy based on his comments on Thursday.

While his comments created some attention, Owens is hoping to generate an ever bigger stir from Indianapolis during the 40-yard-dash. Owens said that he expects to run somewhere in the low 4.2-second range.

Ironically, Owens' athleticism was recently called "alien-like" by The Draft Network. While he's a big safety at 6-foot-2 and 213 pounds, Owens possesses impressive speed that led to him being the fastest player at the East-West Shrine Bowl. He reached 21.55 MPH during the game.