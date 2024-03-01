It's been quite the week for Tyler Owens. On Thursday, the former Texas Tech safety made headlines with his comments about outer space. On Friday, he made more headlines after recording the second-best broad jump in the history of the NFL Scouting Combine. Owens turned in a jump of 12 feet, 2 inches -- a jump you could say is truly out of this world.

The only player who has recorded a better broad jump at the combine is Byron Jones, who had a jump of 12 feet, 3 inches back in 2015.

Owens has stood out this week in Indianapolis. Along with his broad jump, Owens' 41-inch vertical jump led all safeties. His arm length is in the 94th percentile, and his wingspan is in the 93rd percentile (h/t The Athletic).

The 6-foot-2 Owens has surely raised his draft stock based off of his performance so far in Indianapolis. While he didn't fill the stat sheet in college, Owens has considerable upside. Along with having unique size, Owens is also blazing fast. He was the fastest-recorded player during the East-West Shrine Bowl after being clocked at running 21.55 miles per hour during the game.