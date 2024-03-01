If a career in the NFL doesn't plan out, Tyler Owens probably won't be pursuing a career in space exploration. The Texas Tech defensive back said during the NFL Combine that he doesn't believe in space and "other planets."

As far as the earth being flat, Owens doesn't necessarily agree, but he isn't ruling that conspiracy theory out, either.

Despite overwhelming evidence, Owens appears to be among those who don't believe that the United States landed on the moon in 1969. It's safe to assume Owens' thoughts on that conspiracy based on his comments on Thursday.

Ironically, Owens' athleticism was recently called "alien-like" by The Draft Network, and his broad jump at the combine was out of this world -- ranking as the second-best in the history of the event. While he's a big safety at 6-foot-2 and 213 pounds, Owens possesses impressive speed that led to him being the fastest player at the East-West Shrine Bowl. He reached 21.55 miles per hour during the game.