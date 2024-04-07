Less than three weeks before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft, one of the top defensive prospects of this year's forthcoming rookie class, Texas product T'Vondre Sweat, has been arrested, KXAN reported Sunday.

Sweat, 22, was detained at Travis County Jail in Austin, Texas, earlier Sunday after Austin Police arrested the defensive lineman on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated, per jail records. Texas law mandates that a Class B misdemeanor, which is what he faces, is punishable by up to 180 days in jail, a fine of up to $2,000, or both.

This comes amid widespread expectations of Sweat becoming either a first- or second-round selection in the draft, which starts April 25. Named both an All-American and Outland Trophy winner in 2023 as the nation's top interior offensive or defensive lineman, Sweat is currently ranked as the No. 87 overall prospect in the 2024 class by CBS Sports, offering rare size (6-4, 365) after also earning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors.

The younger brother of Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Josh Sweat, the Texas prospect is unlikely to face any potential NFL discipline for his arrest since he has yet to join the league. It's possible, however, that his draft stock could be affected by the incident.