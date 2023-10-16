During the college football season, Eric Galko, the Shrine Bowl Director of Football Operations and Player Personnel, will give us his breakout performers from the previous week's action -- the names you should know -- because it's never too early to talk NFL Draft. With college football's Week 7 in the books, let's dive in.

Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Daniels continues to elevate the play of everyone around him. In his last five games, he's thrown 16 TDs against just 2 interceptions, and over that same span he has also rushed for 422 yards and 4 scores.

Eric Galko: "Daniels once again was dynamic on the ground against Auburn, his third straight game over 90 rushing yards, using his legs to create opportunities when throws aren't there as well as a designed runner. But it's his poise in the pocket, accuracy downfield, and confidence in play progressions that have jumped out from his 2022 season, and highlight why more and more NFL scouts are seeing Daniels as a future NFL quarterback with starter-level potential."

Kyle Monangai, RB, Rutgers

Monangai had just one game of more than 100 rushing yards coming into the season for the Scarlet Knights and three times already in 2023 he's gone for at least 140 yards, including last weekend's 148-yard effort against Michigan State. His yards per carry are up 1.2 yards from a season ago (now at 5.3) and his 7 TDs this season are more than he had in his first two seasons combined.

Galko: "Monangai had another big performance, putting up nearly 150 yards on the ground and both created the early points for Rutgers and sealed the game at the end of the game. His toughness and ability to shed tacklers clearly reminds of former Rutgers runner Isiah Pacheco, and his play this season should ensure teams don't make the same mistake and let Monangai fall out of the draft the way they almost did for Pacheco."

Tez Walker, WR, North Carolina

It was worth the wait for Walker, who missed the first month of the season due to NCAA eligibility issues but he's quickly become one of Drake Maye's favorite targets. He's a long strider who can high-point the ball downfield and that big catch radius is one of the reasons NFL teams were so intrigued to see him this season.

Galko: "Walker's emergence this week was rewarding to watch, and showcased why members of the North Carolina staff have been so excited to get Walker on the field. His burst and smoothness as a vertical route runner and after catch receiver is so impressive and clearly caught Miami DBs off balance all game. He has plenty of time the rest of the season to show why there was mid/early round excitement about Walker before the year started."

Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

Good luck finding holes in Odunze's game. He looks like a defensive end getting off the bus, he consistently stacks defensive backs on vertical routes, has hands like vice grips on jump balls, and catches everything thrown in his general vicinity.

Galko: "There are so many aspects of Odunze's game that ooze his NFL starter potential, but his plucking and finishing ability shined against Oregon, consistently winning against Oregon's talented and physical defensive backs all game long. Odunze was clearly the focal point of the Washington passing game, especially when McMillian left the game, and was able to get separation, finish in-air, and play a major role in their team's win. That's what No. 1 receivers do in the NFL."

Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida

Pearsall has been QB Graham Mertz's go-to target this season, and that was again made abundantly clear on Saturday, when Pearsall had a season-high 10 grabs for 166 yards and the game-deciding TD vs. South Carolina. Through seven games he already has 44 catches, just four off his career best, which he set in 2021 at Arizona State when he was catching passes from Jayden Daniels.

Galko: "Pearsall put on one of the best route-running displays of any receiver in the country this week against South Carolina, including the game-deciding touchdown on a perfect post route to split Cover-3. Pearsall's hands have been on display with multiple highlight grabs this season, but it's the nuance of his routes and definition at every level that will make him a long-time NFL receiver."

Michigan Offensive Line

Galko: "The Michigan offensive line has seen multiple variations already this season, but they've consistently showcased why they are the deepest unit in the country and have every NFL evaluator coming through Ann Arbor start in the trenches. Guards Zak Zinter and Trevor Keagan continue to show high-level in-line and second level run blocking that will translate early to the NFL, and left tackle (and future NFL guard) LaDarius Henderson has emerged the last two weeks and reminded NFL evaluators why he would have been a draft pick last year at Arizona State, and could be an earlier one this year."

Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State

Isaac has had a sack in four straight games, including 3.5 against UMass over the weekend. He might get overlooked at times because he plays alongside Chop Robinson, but sleep on him at your own peril. Next up: Ohio State.

Galko: "Penn State's defense is quietly loaded with NFL talent, and it was Adisa Isaac's turn this weekend to explode onto the scene. Isaac has been impressive all season as a complete, powerful edge rusher with great hands and the explosiveness to finish in the backfield. He finished with three sacks this weekend, but he's been putting up outstanding pressures all season long, and is no secret to NFL evaluators who have gone through Penn State."

Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

Cooper had three sacks against Alabama two weeks ago, and had a three-game stretch where he logged six sacks. Also, there's this: he's currently on a four-game streak of tackles for loss; he had 1.5 against Tennessee on Saturday and had games of 3, 2 and 3 prior to that. Cooper flashed in 2022 with 8 tackles for loss on the season but he's improved his sack numbers from none a year ago to 6 already this season.

Galko: "Even in a loss to Tennessee, Cooper displayed all of the traits that make him a unique linebacker prospect in the run game, as a rusher and in coverage. Cooper is a prototype linebacker with rare athletic traits, but displayed the fundamentals/technique in the run game that stifled Tennessee's running backs and allowed him to finish in the backfield, as he had four stops that were either for no gain or for loss. Cooper's range, in the run and pass game, coupled with the finishing ability across the field, definitely entices NFL evaluators."