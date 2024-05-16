The Jacksonville Jaguars have added a few notable players to their roster just before the start of OTAs. The Jaguars signed former Steelers first-round pick Terrell Edmunds, fellow defensive back Trey Flowers and outside linebacker Ty Summers, according to NFL Media.

Edmunds, 27, was the 28th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. An extremely durable player, Edmunds played in 79 of a possible 82 games during his five seasons with the Steelers. He made 79 starts over that span, recording 410 tackles, five interceptions and 26 passes defensed.

Edmunds signed with the Eagles last offseason, but he was dealt to Tennessee during the 2023 regular season in a trade that included fellow safety Kevin Byard. Despite only getting four starts and playing for two teams, Edmunds had solid numbers last year. He racked up 2.5 sacks, 48 tackles, one interception and a forced fumble.

In 2018, Flowers was drafted four rounds after Edmunds, being selected by Seattle with the 146th overall pick. An immediate starter, Flowers picked off three passes in 2019 in addition to his 82 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

After a fast start, Flowers started in just 11 games during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He was traded to the Bengals during the 2021 season and remained with the team in 2022. Flowers had a big pick on Tom Brady during the Bengals' comeback win over the Buccaneers late in the 2022 season. He made three starts in 17 games last season for the Falcons.

A 2019 seventh-round pick, Summers' prowess on special teams is a big reason why he is entering his sixth NFL season. In 2020, Summers -- who played in three games for the Jaguars back in 2022 -- tallied up a career-best 39 tackles while helping the Packers get to within a game of the Super Bowl.

Each player will now begin the task of trying to make the Jaguars' 53-man roster. Jacksonville is coming off a 2023 season that saw it get off to an 8-3 start before finishing with a 9-8 record and missing the playoffs.