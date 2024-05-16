Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is currently dealing with some off-field issues, and former NFL quarterback Cam Newton had some blunt advice for him.

"I will tell you this. There's not a person in the NFL -- Patrick Mahomes included – the league don't need you, bro," Newton said in his latest 4th & 1 podcast. "Trust me. They do not need you."

Rice was a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft and his rookie season ended with a Super Bowl victory. He was a key part of the effort as he broke the NFL postseason rookie receptions record with 26 catches. However, his football accomplishments are currently being overshadowed by off-field issues. He is facing multiple felony charges due to a multi-vehicle crash that happened in Dallas in March. He is also under investigation for allegedly assaulting a photographer at a nightclub earlier this month.

"What you want to do it for? You got family to take care of," Newton said. "...Keep that s–t in perspective. Keep the main thing the main thing. You are over here punching photographers and driving reckless. I know you're young, but bro, you're responsible for too much s–t to have that be where you put your hat on. 'Oh, he young. He'll get it.' By the time he get it, it's going to be over with. And how many times do we see this?"

Newton was the MVP and Offensive Player of the Year in 2015 while playing for the Carolina Panthers. He has not played a game since 2021 and has mostly retired -- except he would consider playing for Atlanta if given the chance.

While he might have said goodbye to his own playing days, Newton does not want to see Rice cut his budding career short because of what is going on off the field.