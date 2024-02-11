Singer, songwriter, actor, dancer and businessman Usher will be headlining the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show. The eight-time Grammy Award winner will hit the stage after two quarters of football on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The big game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, as well as all performances, will be televised on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ with a family-friendly broadcast on Nickelodeon. Kick off is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Usher has nine No. 1 hits throughout his career, has sold over 80 million records in his career and has numerous awards. He has 18 top-10 hits and 53 songs that made the Billboard Hot 100, meaning he has a lot to choose from when he curates his setlist.

Let's take a look at some of his biggest hits, where they peaked and how long they spent on the charts, to get a better idea of which songs he could pick for the biggest stage:

"Yeah!" Featuring Lil Jon & Ludacris spent 12 weeks at No. 1

"U Got It Bad" spent six weeks at No. 1

"Burn" spent eight weeks at No. 1

"OMG" featuring will.i.am spent four weeks at No. 1

"My Boo" spent six weeks at No. 1

"Confessions Part II" spent two weeks at No. 2

"Love In this Club" featuring Young Jeezy spent three weeks at No. 1

"U Remind Me" spent one week at No. 1

"Nice & Slow" spent two weeks at No. 1.

"Caught Up" peaked at No. 8

"Without You" by David Guetta feat. Usher peaked at No. 4

"Somebody To Love" by Justin Bieber feat. Usher peaked at No. 15

I do not think Usher will perform many of his slow jams, because while they are hits, they do not translate as well for this event. I think Usher will open up with "Yeah!" and welcome Lil Jon and Ludacris to the stage. I think he will likely sing "My Boo," "Burn" and "OMG." "Love in this Club" and "Caught Up" are two other songs we will most likely hear.

Usher has an album called Coming Home dropping on Feb. 9, just a few days before the game, and I think he will play multiple songs off his newest project. "Good Good" with Summer Walker and 21 Savage was the debut single that I bet we will hear during the performance.

There is no word on whether Usher will bring out a surprise guest, something that many halftime show performers have done in the past. If he does bring out a special guest, one of the artists he has collaborated with, including Lil Jon, Ludacris, Alicia Keys, H.E.R. and Young Jeezy are likely guesses.

Shaheem Sanchez, actor and choreographer, will perform the ASL rendition of the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch the 2024 Super Bowl