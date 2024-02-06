Taylor Swift is in her NFL Era, and many Swifties who were not football fans before are joining her in this football fandom. The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are less than a week away from battling it out at Super Bowl LVIII to conclude the 2023 NFL season, and Swift is expected to be in attendance for the big game to cheer on her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce.

On Super Bowl 58 Opening Night, players and coaches were not the only ones who were the topic of conversation. Swift was a main talking point, with even the NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell, discussing the 14-time Grammy winner. Swift's attendance at games has been a main storyline of the 2023 season, and love it or hate it, the Swift effect is in full form.

Goodell called this effect "positive" and said Swift and Kelce "wonderful young people" who "seem very happy."

"She knows great entertainment and I think that's why she loves NFL football," Goodell said. "I think it's great to have her apart of it."

Goodell noted that Swift has created more interest from the next generation of football fans, something he appreciates.

"Obviously, it creates a buzz, it creates another group of young fans, particularly young women, who are interested in seeing why is she going to this game, why is she interested in this game. Besides Travis, she is a football fan and I think that's great for us."

Swift attending NFL games and becoming more involved in the sport has increased the NFL's brand value by more. than $122 million over the past few months, per Marketwatch. She has impacted female viewership significantly, with a 53% increase in the 12-17 age group, a 34% increase 35 and a 24% rise in the 18-24 range.

The superstar singer has the Tokyo leg of the "Eras Tour" ending right before the Super Bowl. But because of time zones and travel time, she can still make it to the final game of the NFL season.