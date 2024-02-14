Super Bowl LVIII featured the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the San Francisco 49ers, but Taylor Swift was also squarely in the spotlight. There was a lot of attention on Swift, from the TV cameras to the celebrities dropping by the suite to meet her. Amid that chaos, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce was impressed by how she handled the situation while still cheering on her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

On the latest episode of their "New Heights" podcast, Jason and Travis recapped the Super Bowl, and the topic of Usher's halftime performance came up. Unfortunately, neither brother was able to see it. Travis was in the locker room with the Chiefs while Jason's suite became a cavalcade of celebrity fans.

Jason Kelce said it gave him a glimpse into Swift's everyday life, and it almost overwhelmed him.

"Turns out, everybody wants to meet Taylor," Jason said. "Shaq came into the suite. I mean, dude, I think it was my first (time) really understanding of some of the things she has to deal with on a lot of bases. There's so many star-studded people there where it's like everybody wants to come meet her, but the suite is only so big."

Travis said Swift is a natural when it comes to being in the limelight

"Taylor thrives in those situations," Travis said. "She's been in them countless times in her life."

By the end of the night, Swift got to enjoy the spoils of a Super Bowl victory with both Kelce brothers. All three went to the Chiefs' afterparty, which was DJ'd by Marshmello, and Jason wore a red and yellow luchador mask just for the occasion.