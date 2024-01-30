When Super Bowl LVIII kicks off from Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, the pregame festivities will feature plenty of entertainment and that includes an announcement from The National Association of the Deaf (NAD), LOVE SIGN, and the NFL that deaf performers Daniel Durant, Anjel Piñero and Shaheem Sanchez.

The NFL has already revealed that Reba McEntire will be singing the national anthem. The job of signing it will go to Durant, who will perform the anthem in ASL. If Durant's name sounds familiar, that's because he was just seen on the big screen as a star of the movie "CODA," which was nominated for three Oscars at the 94th annual Academy Awards.

The big game will be broadcast on CBS (Feb. 11, 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff) with an alternative broadcast on Nickelodeon. Fans will also be able to stream the game on Paramount+.

The pregame festivities will also include a rendition of "America The Beautiful," which will be performed in ASL by Anjel Piñero. The model, who is coming off a top 23 finish at the 2023 Miss New York USA pageant, has handled the ASL promotions for several Paramount shows, including Nickelodeon's Spongebob Squarepants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Kenan and Kel. Post Malone will handle the vocals for "America the Beautiful."

As part of the pregame entertainment in Las Vegas, there will also be a performance of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" and will perform the ASL there. Sanchez will be playing a key part in the Super Bowl entertaining as he'll also be performing the ASL of the halftime show, which will feature Usher. Sanchez has actually collaborated with Usher in the past and he even taught Usher how to fingerspell his name.

Here's everything else you need to know about watching Super Bowl LVIII:

How to watch the 2024 Super Bowl

Date: Sunday, Feb. 11 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 11 | 6:30 p.m. ET Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) TV: CBS, Nickelodeon | Stream: CBS broadcast on Paramount+ (try 7 days free)

CBS, Nickelodeon | CBS broadcast on Stream the game on the CBS Sports App via cable authentication

on the CBS Sports App via cable authentication Halftime show: Usher

The kid-centered broadcast on Nickelodeon will mark the first time that the Super Bowl has had an alternate broadcast on another network.

If you want to see the ASL performers, make sure you're tuned-in early so you don't miss anything.