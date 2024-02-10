There will be a spotlight on Travis Kelce when his Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super 58 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday. Fans of his famous girlfriend, Taylor Swift, may not know Kelce already had the attention of sports fans everywhere because of what he has achieved on the gridiron. The talented tight end was recently voted to his ninth consecutive Pro Bowl and is a four-time first-team All-Pro selection in addition to winning two Super Bowls with Kansas City.

Latest Taylor Swift Super Bowl news, props

Swift has actually shared the spotlight with the 49ers this season as well as the Chiefs. The singer set social media ablaze when she arrived at the Chiefs home Wild Card game against the Miami Dolphins wearing a custom puffer jacket designed by Kristin Juszczyk, wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk. Juszczyk's design has also been sported on the sidelines by model Olivia Culpo, who is engaged to 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey.



It was announced after NFL Championship Weekend that Juszczyk now has a deal with the NFL granting a license to use the NFL's logos on her clothing. Fashion-forward fans will absolutely be on the look-out during Super Bowl 58 to see what Swift wears, and who else will be donning one of Juszczyk's designs. Check out 2024 Super Bowl odds, DFS picks, player props, and more.

Super Bowl props for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

Sportsbooks will jump at the opportunity to offer prop bets related directly to Swift, even though they might not be widely available at select United States betting sites. The Taylor Swift Super Bowl props will be largely related to how often she appears on screen, such as her odds to be shown during the National Anthem or her over/under for appearances during the entire game. There could also be a prop related to how many times Swift's name is mentioned during the broadcast, post-game ceremony, whether she'll join Usher on-stage at halftime, or what color outfit she chooses to wear.

One book lists odds of +2200 that Swift and Kelce will announce they're expecting a baby on Super Bowl Sunday. The same book is giving +25000 odds that the 49ers win the first half, Swift sings "Shake it Off" with Usher at halftime, and the Chiefs win the Super Bowl. Another book says she's favored to be shown first during the National Anthem (-135) over Jason Kelce (+120) or a tie (+350). Whether she'll be seen at all during the National Anthem is -110 for yes and -130 for no.

Kelce has a variety of prop odds offered at every major sportsbook in the world, and here are some of his latest odds:

Travis Kelce receiving yards over/under: 69.5

Travis Kelce receptions over/under: 7.5

Travis Kelce first TD scorer odds: +600

Travis Kelce anytime TD scorer odds: -120

Travis Kelce Super Bowl MVP odds: 20-1

How to make Super Bowl bets for 49ers vs. Chiefs

