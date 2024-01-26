Celebrity appearances are always happening at professional sporting events and the NFL is no different, with superstar fans coming out to support superstar athletes. Two of the most prominent faces at games during the NFL playoffs are singer Taylor Swift and rapper Eminem.

Swift, originally a Philadelphia Eagles fan from Pennsylvania, has found a new team in the Kansas City Chiefs since she began dating star tight end Travis Kelce.

The Grammy winner is often seen in the suites alongside Kelce's parents, Patrick Mahomes' wife, businesswoman Brittany Mahomes and other celebrity fans. Last week, Swift was cheering on the Chiefs with model Cara Delevingne. Eagles center Jason Kelce, brother of Travis, was also in the suite, though he did not stay there the entire time. Enjoying a few beverages, Jason found himself leaping out of the suite and interacting with fans.

Swift has fully embraced the Chiefs fandom, dancing with the Kelce brothers' mom Donna Kelce, repping their gear and visibly going through the many emotions all football fans feel.

The No. 3 Chiefs are scheduled to face the No. 1 Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on CBS.

The Detroit Lions also have a Grammy winner pulling for them. Rapper Eminem, a Detroit native, is a long-time Lions fan and is pulling for the team to continue their historic run. Eminem has made hype videos for the team and has even made an offerto head coach Dan Campbell to play in the games if needed.

If the Lions make the Super Bowl, their famous fans will likely make the trip as well and we will get more entertaining pregame videos from the Real Slim Shady.

A Lions-Chiefs Super Bowl would not only give us a good game, but it would bring along some fun celebrities as well. The Chiefs also have actors Paul Rudd, Eric Stonestreet and Jason Sudeikis rooting for them to make it to their second-straight Super Bowl. Actors Taylor Lautner, Tim Robinson and singer Bob Seger are all cheering for Detroit.