Brock Purdy spent his offseason working his way back from a significant injury to his elbow that was sustained during January's NFC title game loss to the 49ers. San Francisco fans received good news this week when coach Kyle Shanahan announced that Purdy can now participate in three consecutive practices without a built-in-off-day.

Shanahan also stated that Purdy could play in one of the 49ers' final two preseason games. Purdy hasn't played in a game since tearing the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow during San Francisco's loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

Purdy, a rookie last season who went 7-1 as the 49ers' quarterback, underwent a procedure to remedy the injury on March 10. He then began a gradual training program and was cleared by the team to return to practice on July 25. Purdy has taken reps exclusively with the 49ers' first-team offense during the practice that he has participated in.

Barring a setback, the goal is for Purdy to play in the 49ers' season-opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 10. The Steelers' defense, a group that finished 10th in the NFL in points allowed last season, features several Pro Bowlers in defensive lineman Cameron Heyward, outside linebacker T.J. Watt and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Pittsburgh's defense also features outside linebacker Alex Highsmith, who received a hefty contract extension this offseason after recording 14.5 sacks in 2022.

The Steelers' defense and the 49ers' offense should be one of Week 1's more interesting matchups. Along with Purdy, the 49ers' offense features perennial Pro Bowlers in running back Christian McCaffrey, receiver Deebo Samuel, tight end George Kittle and offensive tackle Trent Williams.

Speaking of Kittle, Shanahan said that he will not return to practice this week as he continues to work his way back from an adductor strain. Shanahan said that the team is hoping to get Kittle back in the fold next week.