Deebo Samuel's status with the 49ers has been one of the NFL's main storylines in the week leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft. Earlier this month, it was reported that the 49ers' All-Pro receiver has requested a trade. Samuel is reportedly unhappy about his high usage rate within San Francisco's offense.

Samuel posted the following message on his Twitter account Wednesday afternoon. While he didn't get into the weeds regarding his status, it appears that Samuel feels that the reports regarding his future may not be coming from sources that are particularly close to the situation.

To real to entertain half the stuff y'all be saying but it do be funny though….. everybody want they voice to be heard about a situation they know nothing about and just be saying whatever the next person say…. Have a blessed day

49ers general manager John Lynch touched on the Samuel situation earlier this week during his pre-draft press conference. Like Samuel, Lynch did not reveal whether or not his star receiver has indeed requested a trade. An anonymous NFL general manager recently stated that the 49ers would pursue two first-round picks in the event that they decide to trade Samuel.

"We pride ourselves on our communication with our players," Lynch said. "This is no different. I'm confident we can find the solutions for whatever is going on."

The 49ers surely won't have an issue finding teams that would be interested in acquiring Samuel should San Francisco trade him. Last season, the 26-year-old wideout recorded 1,405 receiving yards and six touchdown receptions while leading the NFL with an 18.2-yards-per-catch average. Samuel also ran for eight scores before scoring two more touchdowns during the 49ers' run to the NFC Championship Game.

A first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft would surely be part of any pre-draft trade involving Samuel. The 49ers are currently without a first-round pick after they traded up with Miami to select quarterback Trey Lance with the third overall pick in last year's draft. The trade also left the 49ers without a 2023 first-round pick.