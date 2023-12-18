The San Francisco 49ers' offense is special. One of the reasons it's so special is because anyone can score at pretty much any time. Nobody exemplifies that more than Deebo Samuel, who is one of the most uniquely talented players in the league.

Over his last three games, Samuel is on an absurd run. He has scored seven touchdowns during that span -- two on the ground and five through the air. And he's done it on only 20 (TWENTY) touches. Seriously:

-4-yard run vs Eagles

13-yard catch vs Eagles

9-yard catch vs Eagles

14-yard run vs Eagles

12-yard run vs Eagles (TD)

48-yard catch vs Eagles (TD)

46-yard catch vs Eagles (TD)

8-yard catch vs Seahawks

7-yard catch vs Seahawks

54-yard catch vs Seahawks (TD)

25-yard catch vs Seahawks

13-yard catch vs Seahawks

1-yard run vs Seahawks (TD)

30-yard catch vs Seahawks

12-yard catch vs Seahawks

11-yard catch vs Cardinals

12-yard catch vs Cardinals (TD)

6-yard catch vs Cardinals

11-yard run vs Cardinals

19-yard catch vs Cardinals (TD)

It's an astonishing run, one of the rarest accomplishments for a player at his position. Among wide receivers or tight ends, only Jerry Rice, Drew Bennett, and Doug Baldwin have ever scored more often in a three-game span. Each of them had an eight-touchdown run across three games at least once in their career. Several other players have also had seven-TD runs in three games.

(In the table below, a star indicates an overlapping streak.)

Player Year TD Doug Baldwin 2015* 8 Drew Bennett 2004 8 Jerry Rice 1987*, 1993 8 Doug Baldwin 2015* 7 Terrell Owens 2007 7 Randy Moss 1998 7 Carl Pickens 1996 7 Sterling Sharpe 1994 7 Jerry Rice 1986, 1987*, 1990 7 Jimmie Giles 1985 7 Roy Green 1983 7 Wes Chandler 1982 7 Harold Jackson 1973 7

Samuel now has 11 touchdowns on just 81 total touches this season. It's an even higher rate than when he scored 14 times on 136 touches two years ago. He's an incredible player doing incredible things, seemingly every week.