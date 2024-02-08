While injuries have plagued them in recent years, the San Francisco 49ers are doing pretty well from that standpoint heading into Super Bowl LVIII. That doesn't mean, however, that the 49ers are completely devoid of injury news.

On Wednesday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan stated that tight end George Kittle (toe) and defensive lineman Arik Armstead (knee/foot) were limited during the team's first practice of the week. Kittle didn't practice all last week, while Armstead did not practice Thursday and Friday after being a full participant on Wednesday. So the fact that they both practiced in a limited capacity could be considered a positive.

On another positive note, Shanahan said that each of the team's other players were full practice participants. That includes cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) and linebacker Oren Burks (shoulder), who were both limited practice participants all of last week.

Injuries will surely help determine who wins Sunday's game. The 49ers enter the matchup relatively healthy. They had only six players on last week's injury report as compared to 14 for the Chiefs.

Speaking of the Chiefs, coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that starting left guard Joe Thuney (pectoral) likely won't play on Sunday. That means that five-year veteran Nick Allegretti is in line to make his second straight start in Thuney's place.

The 49ers are one win away from winning the franchise's sixth Super Bowl and first since the 1994 season. It's been a long road for San Francisco, who are hoping put years of disappointing playoff finishes behind them by beating the Chiefs, who edged them in Super Bowl LIV four years ago.