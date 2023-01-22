The Dallas Cowboys will try to reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1995 season when they square off against the San Francisco 49ers in a Divisional Round playoff game on Sunday. Since winning the Super Bowl in the 1995 season, the Cowboys have played in six Divisional Round playoff games, losing all six. To reach the NFC Championship Game in the 2023 NFL playoffs, Dallas (13-5) will need to knock off a San Francisco team that won the NFC West and earned the No. 2 seed in the NFL playoff bracket. The 49ers (14-4) are coming off a 41-23 Wild Card victory over Seattle.

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clare, California, is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a four-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Cowboys odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 47. Before making any Cowboys vs. 49ers picks, be sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cowboys vs. 49ers and just locked in its picks and NFL playoff predictions. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Cowboys vs. 49ers:

49ers vs. Cowboys spread: San Francisco -4

49ers vs. Cowboys over/under: 47 points

49ers vs. Cowboys money line: Cowboys +160, 49ers -190

DAL: Cowboys have covered in three of their last four games

SF: 49ers are 5-0 against the spread in their last five divisional playoff games





Why the 49ers can cover

Losing two quarterbacks in a single season is typically a death sentence, but San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan has helped Purdy navigate the seven starts he's made since Jimmy Garappolo's season-ending foot injury. More than half of Purdy's passing yards in last week's win over Seattle came after the catch. The Cowboys have only allowed the eighth-fewest passing yards in the league this season, but nearly half of those total yards gained have come after the catch (1,997 yards).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady finished with 334 passing yards against the Cowboys last Monday, and San Francisco has a weapon the Bucs do not: Christian McCaffrey. The last time the top all-purpose running back played against the Cowboys, he caught 6-of-9 targets for 45 yards, and Purdy should look for him against Dallas' relentless pass-rush.

Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas has one of the league's best defensive players, Micah Parsons. Already a two-time first-team All-Pro in just his second season, Parsons had three forced fumbles in the regular season, which tied for sixth in the NFL. He also had 13.5 sacks, which ranked seventh. Led by Parsons, the Cowboys had 54 sacks this season, which tied for third in the league.

In addition, Dallas' offense has been on a roll. Since quarterback Dak Prescott returned from injury in Week 7, the Cowboys have averaged 32.3 points per game, which is the most in the NFL over that time. Dallas is 9-3 over that stretch.



SportsLine's model is leaning under the point total. In fact, it's calling for 44 points.

