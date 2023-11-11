The Jacksonville Jaguars look to extend their five game winning streak as they host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon. Jacksonville (6-2) was off in Week 9 but most recently defeated Pittsburgh, 20-10 in Week 8. San Francisco (5-3) lost three straight games before the bye week, including most recently at home to Cincinnati, 31-17. The teams most recently met in 2021, a 30-10 San Francisco win. The Jaguars are 6-2 against the spread, while the 49ers are 4-4 ATS in 2023.

Jaguars vs. 49ers spread: 49ers -3

Jaguars vs. 49ers over/under: 45 points

Jaguars vs. 49ers money line: 49ers -170, Jaguars +143

Why the 49ers can cover

After winning four of their first five games by double digits, San Francisco has scored 17 points in each of its last three games, losing all of them. In the 49ers' five victories, quarterback Brock Purdy threw nine touchdown passes to zero interceptions. In the last three defeats, he has thrown five interceptions against three touchdowns. For San Francisco to overcome its struggles, Purdy must play virtually turnover-free football, especially against a tough opponent in Jacksonville.

What makes the San Francisco offense work so well is the impact of running back Christian McCaffrey, who has rushed for nine touchdowns and caught four already this season. Since coming to San Francisco in the middle of the 2022 season, McCaffrey has scored at least one touchdown in 17 straight contests and remains the league's most dynamic rushing/receiving threat out of the backfield. After rushing for at least 85 yards in the season's first four games, he hasn't cleared 55 yards on the ground since. A big day for San Francisco's best player might helps them win and cover this small spread. See which team to pick here.

Why the Jaguars can cover

Running back Travis Etienne is doing his best McCaffrey imitation, having scored seven touchdowns in his last four games and has been a dynamic threat on the ground and through the air. In eight games this season, Etienne has rushed for 583 yards and caught 27 passes for 266 yards, scoring eight times. Despite only having one 100+ yard rushing performance, Etienne has surpassed the 50 yard rushing mark in seven of eight games this season.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is playing efficient football, having thrown for 1,935 yards with a 68.3 percent completion rate. He's passed for nine touchdowns compared to four interceptions and has a stable of weapons to work with including Etienne, wide receivers Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk, as well as tight end Evan Engram. Against a tough San Francisco defense, Lawrence must utilize his embarrassment of riches on offense to move the ball more easily. See which team to pick here.

