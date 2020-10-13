A.J. Brown missed two games with a bone bruise, but he immediately made his presence felt in his first game back to the Tennessee Titans lineup. On Brown's first target back from injury, the Titans playmaking wide receiver caught a 16-yard pass from Ryan Tannehill for a touchdown to give Tennessee the early lead over the Buffalo Bills. Jump in now to this exciting game between the two undefeated teams by streaming all of the action live on CBS All Access.

Brown recorded his ninth touchdown catch in his 17th game, becoming just the 40th player since the AFL-NFL merger to accomplish that feat. The Titans were expected to not have Brown longer than two games, but the postposed Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers allowed Brown an extra week to get healthy and only miss two games instead of three.

Brown's touchdown came against Josh Norman, who was covering him because All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White was ruled as a surprise inactive hours before kickoff. While White, one of the NFL's best corners, was expected to shadow and follow Brown, his absence puts added pressure on Norman. Tannehill threw his 29th touchdown pass in his 14th start with the Titans and has seven touchdown passes on the season. He's happy to have his favorite target back.