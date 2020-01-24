A look at all of the adorable 2020 Puppy Bowl participants
Move over Super Bowl, the Puppy Bowl is almost here
The day sports fans have waited all year for is almost here. Yes, we are talking about the 2020 Puppy Bowl, the most highly anticipated, and cutest, competition out there. This year, the Puppy Bowl will air on February 2, 2020, the same day as the 2020 Super Bowl. Staying in theme with the Super Bowl, the Puppy Bowl using roman numerals to denote their games and this year is 'Puppy Bowl XVI.'
Animal Planet released this year's roster for the big game and the players are just as adorable as you would expect, if not more so.
Super Bowl 54 will see a fantastic game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, but what is more important is who fans will see face off for Puppy Bowl 16. Team Fluff and Team Ruff have been preparing their whole lives for this moment, though some are mere weeks old, and are ready to take the stage in front of millions of fans to show off their skills.
If I were to guess, Team Ruff looks like a more defensive driven team while Team Fluff has the best offense in the league. Yes, I completed an official scouting report, this is an important game.
Taking a first look at the rosters, I have some predictions for who we will see shine and who will be most deserving of treats after the game. Aspen, Betty and Cafecito seem like early favorites for MVP, Most Valuable Pup, while Gina is my pick for Rookie of the Year.
Huck, who is posed perfectly with their tongue out seems like the motivation bark-er that Team Ruff needs to get hype for game day. The 20-week-old Shih Tzu's bio says "never misses a crumb" and I don't think they will miss a chance to encourage their teammates either.
Linus looks like a sleeper for stand-out running back. The Team Ruff pup is small, but that just makes it easier to scurry past the defense.
Speaking of defense, Team Fluff's Rocky Road is my pick for defensive player of the game.
Their bio's are as fantastic as they are, and range from the puppies giving their favorite bands, to one that is "Studying to be a bark-itect", to another who is "looking for the Ross to her Rachel."
There are no guarantees what will happen during Super Bowl 54, but it is always a guarantee that the Puppy Bowl the morning of the game will be adorable.
