Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers holds his wide receivers to a very high standard and is vocal about the level he expects them to be at. After telling the young receivers "you keep dropping the ball, you're not going to be out there", along with some other criticisms, Rodgers met with them directly.

One day after Rodgers made his feelings on the receiver class very apparent, the wideouts were asked to meet in the quarterback meeting room at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky. Rodgers did not call the meeting, but you can guess he had some things to say during the assembly.

The team's quarterbacks, Rodgers, Jordan Love and Danny Etling, were all present, along with some members of the offensive coaching staff. The players seem to have taken the critiques well.

"It was just really giving us advice," said seventh-round rookie Samori Toure (via ESPN). "Basically, letting us know that the Green Bay receiving corps has always been held to a super-high standard. All the legends who have been through here. It's just about us carrying on that standard and stepping up."

Fellow rookie Romeo Doubs, himself a fourth-round selection, also talked about the meeting, explaining what Rodgers wanted to convey.

"Aaron spoke to us about what he likes or what not just based on concepts or what he sees," Doubs said. "He just wants us to see what he sees. So then that way we can be able to react faster, play faster and just be able to dominate and continue to be who we are."

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Veteran slot man Randall Cobb admitted that it doesn't matter if the young wideouts like Rodgers' style or not. This is how the Packers have done things for a long time, Cobb said, and if they aren't producing as they should, the team will look elsewhere. After all, with Green Bay losing Davante Adams in a trade to the Las Vegas Raiders, the next group of players will need to step up if it wants to make a deep playoff run.

In his rant, Rodgers said there were "a lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong route," from the young guys. Rodgers said whoever shows they can excel will get the reps when the season starts.

The team's regular season opener is Sept. 11 against the Minnesota Vikings.