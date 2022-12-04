It wouldn't be a Packers vs. Bears game in Soldier Field without Aaron Rodgers acknowledging the crowd. After Green Bay -- which at one point trailed Chicago 19-10 -- completed its comeback and sealed a victory with a 46-yard touchdown run by rookie wide receiver Christian Watson, Rodgers stared into the stands and gave a salute to Bears fans.

Last season, Rodgers famously screamed, "I own you! I still own you! I still own you!" to the Chicago crowd after scrambling for a touchdown into the same end zone where Watson sealed the game on Sunday.

As we detailed on Friday, Rodgers really does own the Bears.

Following Sunday's victory, Rodgers still hasn't lost a game to Chicago since December of 2018, and after extending that winning streak to eight games, he's thrown 19 touchdowns and zero interceptions during that span. That win makes him 24-5 in 29 starts against Chicago, with one of those five losses coming in a game where he left due to injury after just two pass attempts.

Overall, Rodgers had completed 593 of 877 (67.6%) for 6,782 yards (7.7 per attempt), 63 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions against his division rival prior to Week 13, good for a 109.9 passer rating. His overall performance on Sunday was more muted than usual (18 of 31 for 182 yards and a score), but his touchdown toss on Sunday also landed in the hands of Watson, who has now scored eight touchdowns in Green Bay's last four games.