If you're looking for some insight on where Aaron Rodgers will be next year, whether that is with the New York Jets, the team the QB said his "intention" is to play for, or some other team, don't ask Packers president Mark Murphy. He is keeping any inside knowledge he has to himself.

When Murphy was asked about the current buzz surrounding Rodgers, he jokingly said (via WLUK-TV Green Bay), "Yeah and you know, we've got no other news really going on."

Murphy then explained that he will not be giving anything away about the situation.

"I would love to tell you everything you want to know about Aaron Rodgers and the Jets, but I'm sworn to secrecy not to say anything."

The last time Murphy spoke about Rodgers, his comments got a lot of attention. In March, at a Wisconsin girls' basketball state tournament game, he was asked if there is a world where Rodgers is the Packers' starting quarterback.

Murphy replied (via NFL.com), "Yeah, I mean, unless things don't work out the way we want them," suggesting rather clearly that the Packers do not want to continue with No. 12 and want to move on to the younger Jordan Love.

Rodgers is not doing the same thing when it comes to secrecy and was very open about his intent to play for the Jets in 2023. It of course is more complicated than just a player wanting to be traded and so far the two sides have not agreed on a deal.