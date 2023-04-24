It is officially official. Aaron Rodgers is the quarterback of New York Jets.

The biggest trade of the NFL offseason went down on Monday, with the Jets sending their 2023 first-round pick (No. 13), their 2023 second-round pick (No. 42), a sixth-round pick (No. 207) and a conditional 2024 second-round pick to Green Bay in exchange for Rodgers, the No. 15 pick, and a 2023 fifth-round pick (No. 170), according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The internet is always a reliable source for reactions to big news, and today was no different. Media, fans and players were all commenting on the AFC East's newest star. Here are some of the best player reactions:

The Jets' social media team wasted no time:

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner changed his profile picture to Aaron Rodgers in college:

Gardner also tweeted a screenshot of his text conversation with Rodgers. In the screenshot, there is a photo of a cheesehead that Gardner wore after the Jets defeated the Packers in 2022. Gardner said if the Jets got Rodgers, he would burn the souvenir, and he stayed true to his word.

The messages were from March, when Gardner explained to Rodgers that he envisioned the quarterback joining the Jets. Gardner texted Rodgers that he wants to win a Super Bowl together.

It doesn't appear his former rival Chicago Bears will miss playing Rodgers twice a year:

Former NFL star wide receiver Dez Bryant had a few comments on the news:

Former NFL safety Darius Butler said the deal is a "WIN WIN."

It certainly is the end of an era: