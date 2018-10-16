Alliance of American Football unveils 2019 schedule, features Steve Spurrier coaching in opener
Here's a rundown of all the new league's opening games, which kick off in February
The Alliance of American Football will officially kick off on Feb. 9, 2019, and it will do so with a pair of primetime games featuring everything from Steve Spurrier's return to the sidelines to pro football's return to San Diego.
Announced in March by founder Charlie Ebersol and former NFL general manager Bill Polian, the AAF is aiming to complement the NFL by extending football into the spring while also showcasing localized teams. On Tuesday, the league unveiled its inaugural schedule for the 2019 season, with two Saturday night contests set to kick off AAF football just six days after Super Bowl LIII.
The AAF's 10-week, 40-game regular season slate will begin Saturday, Feb. 9, at 8 p.m. ET from Spectrum Stadium in Florida, where the Orlando Apollos will host the Atlanta Legends; and from The Alamodome in Texas, where the San Antonio Commanders will host the San Diego Fleet. CBS is scheduled to broadcast the AAF's Feb. 9 Opening Day, while CBS Sports Network will then carry one AAF game each week throughout the season.
The Apollos vs. Legends showdown in Florida features teams coached by Spurrier and fellow ex-NFL head coach Brad Childress, who has former longtime Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick as his offensive coordinator. San Antonio, meanwhile, will be coached by Mike Martz in the other Saturday night contest, which precedes a pair of Sunday games to round out Week 1.
Other highlights of the 2019 season schedule include Trent Richardson and the Birmingham Iron going up against coach Mike Singletary and the Memphis Express on Feb. 10, as the AAF notes:
- Week 4 is highlighted by three Saturday matchups, including defensive-minded Mike Singletary versus offensive guru Mike Martz
- Week 6 features a showdown between Steve Spurrier and Rick Neuheisel as two high-powered offenses look to make a statement when the Orlando Apollos host the Arizona Hotshots
- In Week 7, two former Oregon State head coaches collide as Mike Riley's San Antonio Commanders square off against Dennis Erickson's Salt Lake Stallions
- The regular season concludes the weekend of April 12, with the top two teams in the Eastern and Western Conference advancing to the playoffs
Check out a complete rundown of the AAF's 10 teams, including their names and logos, right here.
